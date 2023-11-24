I paid just $199 for this WD NAS with 18TB of HDD storage for Black Friday — and you can too!

If you're looking to upgrade your network storage solution this Black Friday, you are most definitely in luck. Right now, Best Buy has an insane deal on an 18TB (yes, terabyte) NAS from Western Digital, roughly halving the price from $404 to just $199, while stocks last. That's 18GB of storage per dollar. $200 for 18 whole terabytes of storage is a deal too good to pass up!

✅Perfect for: Computer and phone backups, storing photos and videos, movies, music, TV shows, and games. ❌Avoid if: You need fast SSD storage, this NAS ships with a spinning HDD, mostly good for backing up things.

There's more good news! This deal comes from Best Buy, one of the more trusted retailers with excellent customer support and an easy return process. You may even be able to get the NAS in your hands faster with in-store pickup, which can take as little as two hours in some areas across the United States.

A My Best Buy membership can net other benefits like faster (free) shipping, longer 60-day return windows, exclusive deals, and more! For more information, you can check out our in-depth guide on My Best Buy memberships.

It's just so much storage

The WD easystore. (Image credit: WD)

I don't even know what I'd fill 18TB worth of data with, but I know there are people out there who will fill it in a flash. 18 TB is 18,000 GB, or 1.8e+7 MB for those keeping track at home. It's just so much space, and it's best served as storage for backing up the data that's most important to you.

The WD easystore is both a USB and NAS accessory, meaning it can be connected to your network and used as a network drive across a number of devices. On a Windows and Mac device, you can set it up as a backup location for data on your computer, and Windows/Mac will automatically back up to the NAS at whatever interval you've told it to.

This also works with smartphones, with the ability to backup your photos and videos to the NAS for safe keeping. This is good practise, as you shouldn't rely entirely on third-party backup solutions like iCloud, OneDrive, or Google Photos to safely store your pictures. What happens if your account gets hacked? With a NAS, you can sleep peacefully knowing that no matter what, you'll always have those photos and videos on your own storage server.

The NAs itself is an inoffensive looking drive that sits neatly on your desk. While not an easy process, you can even upgrade the drive on the inside to something else in the future if necessary, which is great. This is pretty much the best deal on storage we've found so far this Black Friday. 18TB of HDD storage in a neat enclosed NAS. For $200. What more could you want?