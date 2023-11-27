Act fast! This PC special edition of Xbox's best exclusive game in YEARS is $50 off for Cyber Monday

Xbox's best exclusive in years had one of Bethesda's best collectors editions in years. The Starfield Constellation Edition is a thing of beauty, paying perfect homage to the game's art style and bringing the iconic watch to life. While this is still being sold for higher prices by scalpers and 3rd party resellers, Walmart has the PC edition for $50 off right now. The redemption code is for the Steam store (not Microsoft Store).

Starfield: Constellation Edition (PC)| was $299.99 now $250 at Walmart



Act fast on this one. I haven't seen any other outlets covering this deal, and the Constellation Eedition is hard to find in stock at other retailers. The Constellation Edition comes with a steel bookcase, Limited Edition Chronomark Watch, Constellation Patch, Credit Stick etched with digital game code, Shattered Space Story Expansion, Constellation Skin Pack, Digital Artbook, Official Soundtrack, and Old Mars Skin Pack. Back in stock and on SALE for the first time. (A 3rd party is selling the Xbox version for over MSRP.)



PC Edition | Xbox Edition

Why should you buy the Starfield Constellation Edition?

From our unboxing article on the Starfield Constellation Edition. (Image credit: Future)

Our very own Michael Hoglund purchased the Starfield Constellation Edition and has a full unboxing post here if you want to see it in all its space-age glory. Inside the metallic confines of the Starfield Constellation Edition, you'll discover a treasure trove of cosmic delights, including:

Starfield base game on Xbox Series X|S or Windows PC

on Xbox Series X|S or Windows PC Limited Edition Chronomark Watch & Case

Steelbook Case

Constellation Patch

Credit Stick Laser-etched with game code

Access to the Shattered Space Story Expansion when it launches

Constellation Skin Pack

for the following in-game items: Starfield Digital Artbook

Starfield Official Soundtrack

Old Mars Skin Pack preorder bonus



Suppose you haven't had the great pleasure of experiencing this interplanetary journey set to the awe-inspiring soundtrack from Inon Zur. In that case, you need to stop whatever else you're doing and launch into this adventure. Starfield is everything I love about a Bethesda game and is done in a way that feels nostalgic yet new in many ways. If you're like me, though, and you have already played through the game a few times thanks to Starfield's innovative new game + system, this deal on the Constellation edition is too good to pass up.

In our Starfield Review, we praised the game for its vision and breadth, and the Constellation Edition shows how realized the Starfield universe is as it brings to life that NASA Punk aesthetic. If you haven't picked up the Xbox Series X Starfield Console Wrap yet, that is a great companion to this Constellation Edition.

We don't know how long this deal will last, and it seems like most retailers are still showing out-of-stock for the Collectors Edition, so if you have ever wanted one, this might be the last chance to grab one new and with a $50 discount to boot.