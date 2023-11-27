Act fast! This PC special edition of Xbox's best exclusive game in YEARS is $50 off for Cyber Monday
Get your own Constellation watch with the Starfield Constellation PC edition.
Xbox's best exclusive in years had one of Bethesda's best collectors editions in years. The Starfield Constellation Edition is a thing of beauty, paying perfect homage to the game's art style and bringing the iconic watch to life. While this is still being sold for higher prices by scalpers and 3rd party resellers, Walmart has the PC edition for $50 off right now. The redemption code is for the Steam store (not Microsoft Store).
Starfield: Constellation Edition (PC)|
was $299.99 now $250 at Walmart
Act fast on this one. I haven't seen any other outlets covering this deal, and the Constellation Eedition is hard to find in stock at other retailers. The Constellation Edition comes with a steel bookcase, Limited Edition Chronomark Watch, Constellation Patch, Credit Stick etched with digital game code, Shattered Space Story Expansion, Constellation Skin Pack, Digital Artbook, Official Soundtrack, and Old Mars Skin Pack. Back in stock and on SALE for the first time. (A 3rd party is selling the Xbox version for over MSRP.)
PC Edition | Xbox Edition
✅Perfect for: RPG/Bethesda fans or people who love getting lost in a universe and playing a character in the game. Starfield is a beautiful game, and everybody should play it.
❌Avoid it if: You don't enjoy open-world action games.
👍Price Check: $299.99 at Best Buy (when in stock)
🔎Our Experience: Starfield Constellation Edition unpacked: Merchandise you want to wear
🔍Game review: Starfield review: An absolute triumph that takes the brilliance of Bethesda storytelling to the next level
More great Cyber Monday deals
- Walmart: Cyber Monday deals on practically everything
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- Alienware: Up to $800 off gaming laptops and desktops
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- HP: Up to 84% of select HP Windows PCs and accessories
- Lenovo: Up to 50% of gaming towers, laptops, and accessories
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Up to 43% off laptops and accessories with free gifts
- Top individual deals:
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) for
$619.98$479 at Walmart
- Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for
$439.99$249.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Stereo Headset — 20th Anniversary for
$69.99$45.73 at Walmart
- TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi mesh 3-pack for
$229.99$179.99 at Amazon
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for
$149.99$89.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + $50 Best Buy gift card for
$549.99$399.99 at Best Buy for Plus/Total members
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless for
$169.99$129.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for
$299.99$239.99 at Target
- Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8) + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from
$1,029.99$749.99 at Lenovo
- HP OMEN 34c for
$479.99$329.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K 27-inch monitor for
$1,599.99$1,299.99 at Samsung
- Microsoft Audio Dock for
$249.99$46.04 at Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for
$349.99$297.49 at Amazon
- MSI GF63 Thin (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 4050) for
$899$599 at B&H Photo
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) for
Why should you buy the Starfield Constellation Edition?
Our very own Michael Hoglund purchased the Starfield Constellation Edition and has a full unboxing post here if you want to see it in all its space-age glory. Inside the metallic confines of the Starfield Constellation Edition, you'll discover a treasure trove of cosmic delights, including:
- Starfield base game on Xbox Series X|S or Windows PC
- Limited Edition Chronomark Watch & Case
- Steelbook Case
- Constellation Patch
- Credit Stick
- Laser-etched with game code
- Access to the Shattered Space Story Expansion when it launches
- Constellation Skin Pack for the following in-game items:
- Equinox Laser Rifle
- Spacesuit
- Helmet
- Boost Pack
- Starfield Digital Artbook
- Starfield Official Soundtrack
- Old Mars Skin Pack preorder bonus for the following in-game items:
- Laser Cutter
- Deep Mining Helmet
- Deep Mining Pack
Suppose you haven't had the great pleasure of experiencing this interplanetary journey set to the awe-inspiring soundtrack from Inon Zur. In that case, you need to stop whatever else you're doing and launch into this adventure. Starfield is everything I love about a Bethesda game and is done in a way that feels nostalgic yet new in many ways. If you're like me, though, and you have already played through the game a few times thanks to Starfield's innovative new game + system, this deal on the Constellation edition is too good to pass up.
In our Starfield Review, we praised the game for its vision and breadth, and the Constellation Edition shows how realized the Starfield universe is as it brings to life that NASA Punk aesthetic. If you haven't picked up the Xbox Series X Starfield Console Wrap yet, that is a great companion to this Constellation Edition.
We don't know how long this deal will last, and it seems like most retailers are still showing out-of-stock for the Collectors Edition, so if you have ever wanted one, this might be the last chance to grab one new and with a $50 discount to boot.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Colton is a seasoned cybersecurity professional that wants to share his love of technology with the Windows Central audience. When he isn’t assisting in defending companies from the newest zero-days or sharing his thoughts through his articles, he loves to spend time with his family and play video games on PC and Xbox. Colton focuses on buying guides, PCs, and devices and is always happy to have a conversation about emerging tech and gaming news.