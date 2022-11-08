It may only be November, but with potentially only two pay packets left untill Christmas, we know a lot of our readers will be getting ahead of the rush and trying to find the best gamer gifts for Xbox fans. Whether you're looking for stocking fillers, the main attraction gift for the Xbox gamer in your life, or just looking to treat yourself (it's self-care right?) we have a bumper list of goodies that we think are the best picks for this holiday season. Get a minced pie and a mulled wine, and strap in for our run-down of fun gifts for those on Santa's nice list.



Please note some item prices may fluctuate on Amazon so check before you buy!

Under $10

(opens in new tab) Xbox Socks Visit Site (opens in new tab) A Holiday tradition



Giving socks as a Christmas gift is predictable, but comforting and a tradition as old as time. Shake up the formula by gifting these funky Xbox-branded socks, officially licensed for gaming athletes! Overwatch Pachimari Keychain Visit Site (opens in new tab) Overwatch 2 merch cheaper than DLC



This keyring, at 5 bucks, is famously cheaper than it's equivalent in the Overwatch 2 store. The in-game mascot costs 700 coins in game (equal to $7) — and what better way to fly in the face of overpriced in-game currency and predatory cosmetics than just buying the real thing at a better price? (opens in new tab) Official Xbox Console Pin Visit Site (opens in new tab) A piece of history



The first Xbox console was released in 2002 and the shape and design is still iconic today. The original thicc boy has been immortalized in this cute pin. which any collector would love in their stocking. The Xbox Store also has the 360, the One and the Series X|S if you're looking to collect all the generations in miniature.



(opens in new tab) Xbox Chip Clips Visit Site (opens in new tab) Keep your chips fresh



If you have a modicum of self control and don't just eat the entire bag of snacks in one gaming session, then keep your chips fresh with these cute 'chip clips' shaped like your favorite console controller. (opens in new tab) Insignia Precision Thumbstick Multi-pack for Xbox Visit Site (opens in new tab) Extra grip



These thumbsticks can be applied to any Xbox controller and provide better control, added grip and accuracy. Customize your experience by mixing and matching these interchangeable thumbsticks. (opens in new tab) Finger Chopsticks Visit Site (opens in new tab) Yes, really.



Ok stick with me here, games and snacks go together like milk and cookies, like copy and paste. What can potentially ruin this symbiotic relationship? Grease in your precious devices. Nobody wants an oily Xbox controller. Not only are these guaranteed to get a few laughs, but they're also practical and will be used completely unironically.

Under $25

(opens in new tab) Master Chief Cable Guy Visit Site (opens in new tab) Hold this for me



Cable Guys are cute but functional accessories specifically for holding controllers, tv remotes and mobile phones. Whether you are a Halo enthusiast or not, this miniature Master Chief is badass and will add instant cool points to any gaming set-up. (opens in new tab) Xbox Lounge Pants Visit Site (opens in new tab) Game in comfort Nobody wants to settle in for a long gaming session in jeans, so instead opt for these comfy lounge pants branded to the hilt in our favorite team green sigil. 100% cotton and available in S to XXL, these are a perfect uniform for some holiday chill time. (opens in new tab) Xbox Heat changing mug Visit Site (opens in new tab) Pour me another one



The iconic black and green of Xbox, on a mug. This cool cup changes from black to green when in contact with heat, officially licensed by Xbox for tea, coffee or a cheeky mulled wine. Perfect for grabbing mid-game drinks when waiting for your friends to ready up. (opens in new tab) Xbox Logo Light Visit Site (opens in new tab) Light up your life



The one and only home button, as a lamp. The white sphere with black X is powered either by USB (included) or 3 AAA batteries and can either stand alone or be wall mounted. Venom Twin Charging Dock View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Get juiced



Rechargable batteries or battery packs are a must with Xbox controllers, as you burn through power fast and rechargable solutions are more cost effective. While there are play and charge kits, and basic rechargable battery packs on the market, we think this duo charging unit from Venom looks the business and would make a smart gift. No wires to mess with and comes in black or white depending on your console.

(opens in new tab) 100 Video Games Bucket List Scratch Poster Visit Site (opens in new tab) A physical achievement list



You've probably seen the scratch off world maps for avid travelers, well this is the gaming equivelant. Not only can you scratch off games as a visible acheivement but it will also inspire any player in a gaming rut to try something new. (opens in new tab) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at CDKeys (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) The Netflix of Gaming

The essential subscription for any Xbox owner, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best value in gaming, period. Giving access to 100s of games across console, PC and the Xbox Cloud with prices starting at $14.99 a month. The codes stack so even if the gamer in mind has a Game Pass subscription, they can always extend it with this thoughtful gift. Maya-style Halo art by Sita Navas Visit Site (opens in new tab) High-quality fan art pieces



Sita Navas creates some incredible Maya-styled art pieces featuring everything from Halo to Dark Souls. Their designs are renowned on Reddit and can be found via their Etsy store or RetroNerdStudio. This particular print depicts Master Chief and Arbiter but I implore you to check out all of their pieces for some really unique gift ideas. (opens in new tab) Age of Empires 25th Anniversary Beer Stein Visit Site (opens in new tab) Building an empire is thirsty work



There are two fantastic quality beer steins on the Xbox Gear Store for Age of Empires, but this 25th Anniversary version is truly festive. Fill with beer, mead or Mountain Dew and celebrate the coming of Age of Empire games to Xbox Game Pass!

Under $50

(opens in new tab) Venom Xbox Series X LED Stand Visit Site (opens in new tab) Trip the light fantastic This accessory is only for the Xbox Series X, but we wanted to include it as frankly it's just cool. The Series X looks its best when upright, but this stand takes it to the next level with LED lighting. You don't need to limit yourself to green either, there are 7 options or you can program the light to cycle through the rainbow. (opens in new tab) Minecraft Lego [The Nether] Visit Site (opens in new tab) Fun for all ages



Lego is a crowd pleaser, from 8 to 80 who can resist a cute Lego set? Let alone official Minecraft blocks. Everyone knows the most exciting location in Minecraft is the Nether, so any of these sets would be sure to please your gamer recipient. (opens in new tab) Paladone Xbox Lava Lamp Visit Site (opens in new tab) Funky lighting I actually spotted this in a local bargain store and posted it on Twitter as a joke—it being sat in direct competition with the Playstation lava lamp. The console war is all around it seems. Some readers actually purchased and posted photos of the lamp in action and it looks pretty nifty next to an Xbox console. Disclaimer: no actual lava included. HyperX CloudX Headset View at HP (US) (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Surround sound



We have recommended these headphones more than once on our site, because they remain the best you can get below $50. They fluctuate in price from $40-$60 on Amazon so get ready to pounce for a fantastic gift and entry-level headset. (opens in new tab) Official Minecraft Fox Night Light Visit Site (opens in new tab) Tame your own tiny taigas fox



I know, another lamp, but it's a baby Minecraft fox. Taming a fox in-game takes some breeding skills, but you can simply buy an adorable little critter to curl up and light up a man cave or bedroom. This Paladone lamp is officially licensed by Minecraft and battery-powered. (opens in new tab) Ori Plush Visit Site (opens in new tab) New Game Pl-ush



Can Ori get any cuter? Yes, by owning him in plush form. This cuddly Ori is a great collector's item for any fans of the Ori series on Xbox Game Pass. (opens in new tab) Numskull Official Xbox Gaming Locker Visit Site (opens in new tab) Tidy your gaming space



This handy storage cabinet fits 10 physical games, two controllers and a headset to keep your gaming space neat and in order. There's even a tiny accessory draw at the base perfect for those bits and bobs that inevitably get lost down the side of the couch. Halo and Destiny designs are also an option and in stock. A Visual Compendium of Video Game Controllers Visit Site (opens in new tab) A History in Gaming



Not specifically Xbox, but many Xbox gamers will have owned other consoles in their gaming lifetime, and may even play on multiple platforms. This poster takes us through history from the Atari joystick to the Xbox Series X controller

(opens in new tab) Fallout The Board Game View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Analog gaming



If you want to encourage some family time over the holidays that doesn't revolve around a 4K TV screen, everyone's favorite post-apocalyptic adventure is now a board game for up to 4 players. Fight enemies in the wasteland using cards based on SPECIAL stats, armor, weapons and character from the Fallout video games.

Under $100

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge Visit Site (opens in new tab) Power your...appetite



It originated as a meme, but the Xbox Series X mini fridge is the real deal. You can't play games on this iteration of the Xbox console, but you can chill your favorite drinks and snacks.





Xbox Core Wireless Controller View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Ready Player Two



Xbox controllers have become somewhat of a collectible item, so your recipient will never be disappointed to open a shiny new controller over the holidays. The new core controller comes in various colors and patterns and is compatible with previous generation consoles like the Xbox One, as well as the current gen Xbox Series X|S (opens in new tab) Razer Kishi V2 View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Play on the move



Cloud gaming has taken off in a big way in 2022, and there are more controllers on the market than ever before ⁠— but the Razer Kishi is still the best you can get. The V2 is light, comfortable and satisfying to use, and plugs straight in to your smartphone's USB-C connection. You can even charge your phone while you play your favorite games on the Xbox Cloud. (opens in new tab) Nerf Overwatch Reaper Blasters Visit Site (opens in new tab) Nerf this



Currently on sale at Best Buy, sneaking them into my under $100 price point, come the Overwatch Reaper Blasters. For some seriously badass firepower, these will entertain the whole family while your recipient spins around the room yelling "die die die." Seagate 2TB Xbox External Portable Hard Drive View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Storage in a slick package



Xbox consoles don't come with enough storage for the size of modern games, so an external hard drive is a must. This Xbox certified one from Seagate glows green to compliment the Xbox Series X and is perfect for building up a vault of games.

The Main Event

(opens in new tab) Xbox Design Lab Elite Controller Visit Site (opens in new tab) Create your own



For a truly personal and unique gift, look no further than the Xbox Design Lab. You can customize either the standard Xbox controller or an Elite controller with prices starting from $69.99 for the standard model, and $149.99 for the Elite. You can even get a laser-engraved message such as your loved one's Gamertag put onto their personal design.

Razer Turret keyboard and mouse View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) How much do you love me?



It's pricey yes, but if you want a real show-stopping gift, this keyboard really is the business. With more games coming to Xbox with keyboard and mouse support, this is a comfortable change from a controller and perfect for point and click games. It even has a dedicated Xbox Home key to bring up the dashboard. Go on, treat them! (Or treat-yo-self) (opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro Visit Site (opens in new tab) They'll be all ears



The Razer Kraken Kitty headphones now come with bear and bunny ears, if cats are just too mainstream for you. These headphones feature the famous Razer RGB lighting and come in black and green if pink is just too kawaii. There are cheaper versions available sure, but if you want an impressive gift that combines functionality and cosplay these are a winner.

More ideas for Xbox gamer gifts

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

We're sure you'll have found something perfect in our article to cross that special someone off your to-do list, but if you're still on the hunt for the perfect gift for your gaming enthusiast, we have a bunch of guides on the site for you to read in more detail about the accessories available to compliment the Xbox consoles.

Today's best Xbox Series X deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $499 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $499 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $499.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Happy Holidays!