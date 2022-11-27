Best Cyber Monday Xbox gift cards and Game Pass deals

It's easy to lose yourself in the endless stream of Black Friday and Cyber Monday Xbox and Windows PC deals, but one of the best gift ideas for yourself or anyone else still tends to be gift cards. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to save money even on Xbox gift cards and subscriptions — basically amounting to free cash. Here are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Xbox gift cards and Xbox or PC Game Pass subscriptions.

Xbox gift cards are an easy and reliable gift, as it lets the recipient choose exactly what they want. It's also a great way to save some funds in the Xbox Store for purchasing the best Xbox games, any number of excellent accessories, and even full-blown Xbox Series X|S consoles. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can actually save on these gift cards, effectively giving you free cash to splash on anything you desire from the Xbox Store.

(opens in new tab) Xbox gift card ($100) $100 $90 at Dell with code GAME10 (opens in new tab) Picking up an Xbox gift card with a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal basically translates those savings to anything you buy with that money. If you use the Xbox Store a lot, it's definitely worth stocking up on these cards, as the savings add up quickly even with minor discounts on the actual card. Other Xbox gift cards deals: $53.50 at Newegg with code BFFDAY53 ($60) (opens in new tab)

Xbox Game Pass is by far one of the best overall values in the video games industry, as it grants subscribers access to hundreds of high-quality Xbox titles, including all first-party Xbox Game Studios games, for one monthly subscription. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate turns the value up another notch by also giving you Xbox Live Gold, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming under that same umbrella. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can save money on your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) $45 $27.79 at CDKeys (opens in new tab) Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes many hundreds of games across Xbox, PC, mobile devices, and even TVs, and is one of the best holidays gifts for yourself and the gamer in your life. It's hard to find discounts on XGPU thanks to its already-strong value proposition, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday delivered. Other Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals: $40 at Amazon (3-months) (opens in new tab) | From $1/month at Microsoft (opens in new tab)

PC Game Pass doesn't dominate industry conversations like its console or "Ultimate" counterparts, but it still features a vast, constantly expanding library of indie and "AAA" games on PC. Anyone with a gaming PC can immediately get started with a huge selection of terrific PC titles with the click of a button, as long as they're okay with using the still-immature Xbox app rather than more established platforms like Steam or Epic Games.

(opens in new tab) PC Game Pass (3-months) + Halo Infinite (digital) $60 $39.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) PC-only players who wouldn't benefit from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, even with the inclusion of cloud gaming, are best served by PC Game Pass, which includes a diverse roster of games. You can pick up a copy of Halo Infinite and get started with PC Game Pass for a solid price at Newegg right now. Other PC Game Pass deals: From $1/month at Microsoft (opens in new tab)

There have been plenty of awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for Xbox and gaming PCs, including games, headsets, controllers, accessories, entire consoles, and much more. If you're in the market for a current-gen console, there has never been a better time to purchase an Xbox Series X or S than during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Of course, if you already have a great way to play the best Xbox Game Pass games to which you now have access, my first recommendation for a purchase this holidays season is for a new Xbox or PC gaming headset, with many of our favorites enjoying substantial Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. As long as you're tuning into Windows Central to ensure you find the best deals on the best products, though, you truly can't go wrong.