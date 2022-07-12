Get 35 free games, including Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, this Prime Day

Prime Day is all about hot deals and great savings for Amazon Prime members, but did you know that you can also claim free games from Prime Gaming during the event as well? That's right — 35 free games can be yours as long as you're an Amazon Prime subscriber and you claim the games before Prime Day ends.

Some of the highlights from the available free games include Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Star Wars: Republic Commando, the Star Wars Jedi Knight series, Need for Speed Heat, and GRID Legends. There are also tons of unique and creative indie games available for free, too, and since there's no limit to how many games you can claim, why not grab them all?

Get free games this Prime Day with Prime Gaming

Subscribing to Amazon Prime gives you access to Prime Gaming, which is currently offering 35 free games during Amazon's Prime Day sales event. Amazon Prime is $15/month, but you can get a 30-day free trial, claim all 35 games, and then cancel your membership if you're not interested in the service.

If you're not already an Amazon Prime member, you'll need to become one in order to claim these free games. We think the service is worth it for a variety of reasons, as in addition to getting access to exclusive shopping deals and free high-speed shipping, Amazon Prime also gives you unlimited movie and TV streaming, millions of songs to listen to, and benefits on the Twitch streaming service.

Note that you don't need to actually pay for the service in order to get your free Prime Day games, though, as you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime on the service's homepage (opens in new tab) that gives you access to them. Then, once you've claimed all your games, you can cancel your membership before your free trial ends and you're charged.

