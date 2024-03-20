Dragons Dogma 2 launch times: Here's when the game goes live in your region

It's been a long twelve years of waiting but Dragon's Dogma 2 will finally be released on March 22, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. This sequel to Capcom's cult-favorite action-RPG, Dragon's Dogma, is looking to be one of the biggest games of 2024 with a giant open world filled with secrets, an action-packed story filled with adventure, improved combat mechanics, and more.

With its release date fast approaching, Capcom has revealed all the details on Dragon's Dogma 2 global release times, when it is available for pre-order, its download size, and more. Here is the full rundown on what you need to know when Dragon's Dogma 2 will be released in your home region.

Image 1 of 2 Dragon's Dogma 2 release times for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions (Image credit: Capcom) Dragon's Dogma 2 release times for the Steam version (Image credit: Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2's official release date is listed as March 22, 2024. However, if you live in the western regions, the Steam version will unlock for you early on March 21, 2024. The Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 versions will also unlock early on March 21, 2024, if you live in places like Los Angeles. Aside from those locations, Dragon's Dogma 2 is still scheduled to come out on March 22 for the rest of the world, so be wary of that.

Capcom has recently unveiled the specific launch windows for when Dragon's Dogma 2 goes live on PC and home consoles across every major timezone. If you're looking for a specific launch time, we have listed all the release times in the table below for your convenience.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time zone Console launch time PC launch time New York 00:00 EDT (Friday 22, 2024) 20:00 EDT (Thursday 21, 2024) Toronto 00:00 EDT (Friday 22, 2024) 20:00 EDT (Thursday 21, 2024) Los Angeles 21:00 PDT (Thursday 21, 2024) 17:00 PDT (Thursday 21, 2024) Mexico City 00:00 CST (Friday 22, 2024) 18:00 CST (Thursday 21, 2024) São Paulo 00:00 BRT (Friday 22, 2024) 21:00 BRT (Thursday 21, 2024) London 00:00 GMT (Friday 22, 2024) 00:00 GMT (Friday 22, 2024) Helsinki 00:00 EET (Friday 22, 2024) 02:00 EET (Friday 22, 2024) Paris 00:00 CET (Friday 22, 2024) 01:00 CET (Friday 22, 2024) Riyadh 00:00 AST (Friday 22, 2024) 03:00 AST (Friday 22, 2024) Seoul 00:00 KST (Friday 22, 2024) 09:00 KST (Friday 22, 2024) Auckland 00:00 NZDT (Friday 22, 2024) 13:00 NZDT (Friday 22, 2024) Tokyo 00:00 JST (Friday 22, 2024) 09:00 JST (Friday 22, 2024)

(Image credit: Capcom)

As with most AAA titles, Dragon's Dogma 2 will be available to preload before launch. Preloading is a special feature of modern gaming where certain games allow players to download them before they are officially released and become playable.

By preloading a game, you will be able to immediately start playing as soon as it unlocks, which is pretty beneficial for those who have slow internet connection speeds. Do note that you will need to pre-order Dragon's Dogma 2 before you can start preloading it.

If you're wondering when you can preload Dragon's Dogma 2, you won't have to wait as the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Steam versions of Dragon's Dogma 2 are available to preload right now. So, if you have already pre-ordered Dragon's Dogma 2, you can start preloading the game.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dragon's Dogma 2: How to download and play

(Image credit: Capcom)

When you have purchased Dragon's Dogma 2, you will be able to install (if preloading is available) and play it when it releases. If you wish to check out Capcom's newest title and why fans have waiting eagerly for it, follow the instructions below on how to download and play it on each platform.

Windows PC (Steam)

Step One : Launch the Steam desktop client. You can download it here if you haven't installed it on your computer already.

: Launch the Steam desktop client. You can download it here if you haven't installed it on your computer already. Step Two : The next step is to select the Library tab in the top left-hand corner.

: The next step is to select the Library tab in the top left-hand corner. Step Three : Type Dragon's Dogma 2 in the search bar.

: Type Dragon's Dogma 2 in the search bar. Step Four : When it appears, select Dragon's Dogma 2. PSA: If Dragon's Dogma 2 isn't in your Library, you will need to purchase it from the Steam client's Store tab. Click it and search for Dragon's Dogma 2 to find the game's store page.

: When it appears, select Dragon's Dogma 2. Step Five : Select the Install button to begin downloading and installing Dragon's Dogma 2

: Select the Install button to begin downloading and installing Dragon's Dogma 2 Step Six: Once the installation process is complete, select the Play button to launch Dragon's Dogma 2.

Xbox

Step One : Launch the Xbox Store.

: Launch the Xbox Store. Step Two : Type Dragon's Dogma 2 in the Xbox Store's search bar to search for it.

: Type Dragon's Dogma 2 in the Xbox Store's search bar to search for it. Step Three : Select Dragon's Dogma 2 when it appears in the search results.

: Select Dragon's Dogma 2 when it appears in the search results. Step Four : Select Download to begin installing the game onto your console. If you see the option to purchase Dragon's Dogma 2 instead of the Download option, you will still need to buy it.

: Select Download to begin installing the game onto your console. Step Five : Select Play once Dragon's Dogma 2 has finished installing. Once this is done, you will also be able to launch Dragon's Dogma 2 from the "My games and apps" menu.

: Select Play once Dragon's Dogma 2 has finished installing.

PlayStation

Step One : Launch the PlayStation Store.

: Launch the PlayStation Store. Step Two : Search for Dragon's Dogma 2 in the PlayStation Store's search bar.

: Search for Dragon's Dogma 2 in the PlayStation Store's search bar. Step Three : Select Dragon's Dogma 2 once it appears in the results.

: Select Dragon's Dogma 2 once it appears in the results. Step Four : Select Download to begin installing Dragon's Dogma 2. If you see the option to purchase Dragon's Dogma 2 instead of the Download option, you will still need to buy it.

: Select Download to begin installing Dragon's Dogma 2. Step Five : Once Dragon's Dogma 2 has finished installing, select Play to launch the game. Once this process is done, you can launch the game from the PlayStation dashboard.

: Once Dragon's Dogma 2 has finished installing, select Play to launch the game.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Download Size

(Image credit: Capcom)

As with most open-world games, Dragon's Dogma 2 is fairly large in terms of file size. The Xbox Series X|S clocks in at 69.95GB, the PlayStation 5 version is 64.44GB and the PC version is 60.53GB.

While Dragon's Dogma 2's file sizes aren't comparatively massive to the likes of Baldur's Gate 3 or Starfield, it would still be wise to keep some space available on your preferred platform when you install it.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available for purchase on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam once it releases on March 22, 2024.