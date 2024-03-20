Dragons Dogma 2 launch times: Here's when the game goes live in your region
Grab the details on when to expect Dragon's Dogma 2 to go live in your home region and when to preload
It's been a long twelve years of waiting but Dragon's Dogma 2 will finally be released on March 22, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. This sequel to Capcom's cult-favorite action-RPG, Dragon's Dogma, is looking to be one of the biggest games of 2024 with a giant open world filled with secrets, an action-packed story filled with adventure, improved combat mechanics, and more.
With its release date fast approaching, Capcom has revealed all the details on Dragon's Dogma 2 global release times, when it is available for pre-order, its download size, and more. Here is the full rundown on what you need to know when Dragon's Dogma 2 will be released in your home region.
Dragon's Dogma 2: Launch time and dates
Dragon's Dogma 2's official release date is listed as March 22, 2024. However, if you live in the western regions, the Steam version will unlock for you early on March 21, 2024. The Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 versions will also unlock early on March 21, 2024, if you live in places like Los Angeles. Aside from those locations, Dragon's Dogma 2 is still scheduled to come out on March 22 for the rest of the world, so be wary of that.
Capcom has recently unveiled the specific launch windows for when Dragon's Dogma 2 goes live on PC and home consoles across every major timezone. If you're looking for a specific launch time, we have listed all the release times in the table below for your convenience.
|Time zone
|Console launch time
|PC launch time
|New York
|00:00 EDT (Friday 22, 2024)
|20:00 EDT (Thursday 21, 2024)
|Toronto
|00:00 EDT (Friday 22, 2024)
|20:00 EDT (Thursday 21, 2024)
|Los Angeles
|21:00 PDT (Thursday 21, 2024)
|17:00 PDT (Thursday 21, 2024)
|Mexico City
|00:00 CST (Friday 22, 2024)
|18:00 CST (Thursday 21, 2024)
|São Paulo
|00:00 BRT (Friday 22, 2024)
|21:00 BRT (Thursday 21, 2024)
|London
|00:00 GMT (Friday 22, 2024)
|00:00 GMT (Friday 22, 2024)
|Helsinki
|00:00 EET (Friday 22, 2024)
|02:00 EET (Friday 22, 2024)
|Paris
|00:00 CET (Friday 22, 2024)
|01:00 CET (Friday 22, 2024)
|Riyadh
|00:00 AST (Friday 22, 2024)
|03:00 AST (Friday 22, 2024)
|Seoul
|00:00 KST (Friday 22, 2024)
|09:00 KST (Friday 22, 2024)
|Auckland
|00:00 NZDT (Friday 22, 2024)
|13:00 NZDT (Friday 22, 2024)
|Tokyo
|00:00 JST (Friday 22, 2024)
|09:00 JST (Friday 22, 2024)
Dragon's Dogma 2: Preload date and time
As with most AAA titles, Dragon's Dogma 2 will be available to preload before launch. Preloading is a special feature of modern gaming where certain games allow players to download them before they are officially released and become playable.
By preloading a game, you will be able to immediately start playing as soon as it unlocks, which is pretty beneficial for those who have slow internet connection speeds. Do note that you will need to pre-order Dragon's Dogma 2 before you can start preloading it.
If you're wondering when you can preload Dragon's Dogma 2, you won't have to wait as the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Steam versions of Dragon's Dogma 2 are available to preload right now. So, if you have already pre-ordered Dragon's Dogma 2, you can start preloading the game.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Dragon's Dogma 2: How to download and play
When you have purchased Dragon's Dogma 2, you will be able to install (if preloading is available) and play it when it releases. If you wish to check out Capcom's newest title and why fans have waiting eagerly for it, follow the instructions below on how to download and play it on each platform.
Windows PC (Steam)
- Step One: Launch the Steam desktop client. You can download it here if you haven't installed it on your computer already.
- Step Two: The next step is to select the Library tab in the top left-hand corner.
- Step Three: Type Dragon's Dogma 2 in the search bar.
- Step Four: When it appears, select Dragon's Dogma 2.
- PSA: If Dragon's Dogma 2 isn't in your Library, you will need to purchase it from the Steam client's Store tab. Click it and search for Dragon's Dogma 2 to find the game's store page.
- Step Five: Select the Install button to begin downloading and installing Dragon's Dogma 2
- Step Six: Once the installation process is complete, select the Play button to launch Dragon's Dogma 2.
Xbox
- Step One: Launch the Xbox Store.
- Step Two: Type Dragon's Dogma 2 in the Xbox Store's search bar to search for it.
- Step Three: Select Dragon's Dogma 2 when it appears in the search results.
- Step Four: Select Download to begin installing the game onto your console.
- If you see the option to purchase Dragon's Dogma 2 instead of the Download option, you will still need to buy it.
- Step Five: Select Play once Dragon's Dogma 2 has finished installing.
- Once this is done, you will also be able to launch Dragon's Dogma 2 from the "My games and apps" menu.
PlayStation
- Step One: Launch the PlayStation Store.
- Step Two: Search for Dragon's Dogma 2 in the PlayStation Store's search bar.
- Step Three: Select Dragon's Dogma 2 once it appears in the results.
- Step Four: Select Download to begin installing Dragon's Dogma 2.
- If you see the option to purchase Dragon's Dogma 2 instead of the Download option, you will still need to buy it.
- Step Five: Once Dragon's Dogma 2 has finished installing, select Play to launch the game.
- Once this process is done, you can launch the game from the PlayStation dashboard.
Dragon's Dogma 2: Download Size
As with most open-world games, Dragon's Dogma 2 is fairly large in terms of file size. The Xbox Series X|S clocks in at 69.95GB, the PlayStation 5 version is 64.44GB and the PC version is 60.53GB.
While Dragon's Dogma 2's file sizes aren't comparatively massive to the likes of Baldur's Gate 3 or Starfield, it would still be wise to keep some space available on your preferred platform when you install it.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available for purchase on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam once it releases on March 22, 2024.
Dragon's Dogma 2
Embark on an epic quest to explore a fantastical world filled with ancient wonders and save it from the wrath of an ancient dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Buy at: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDragons-Dogma-2-XBX-Xbox-X%2Fdp%2FB0CP34Z3DC%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2%3Fcrid%3D3AHFF7O3Z8Q8R%26keywords%3Ddragon%2527s%2Bdogma%2B2%26qid%3D1701721253%26sprefix%3DDragon%2527s%2BDogma%252Caps%252C185%26sr%3D8-2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fdragons-dogma-2%2F9ns9x2fctg3l" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Xbox | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Fdragons-dogma-2-pc%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">GreenManGaming (Steam) | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDragon-s-Dogma-2-Xbox-Series-X%2F5262667261%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6568818&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdragons-dogma-2-xbox-series-x%2F6568818.p%3FskuId%3D6568818&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">BestBuy
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!