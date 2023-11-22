One of the best SSDs for PC and PS5 is on sale — Upgrade and give yourself more storage for your video games

"I like not having enough space to play games" is not a thing players are chanting. It's never been fun to find out that you don't have enough storage space on your PS5 console or Windows PC to play something, but you can take advantage of a great Black Friday deal to future proof your system, if you act quickly.

WD_Black SN850P 4TB NVME SSD | was $389.99 now $299.99 at Western Digital Don't be concerned by the branding. While extensive testing has ensured that the WD_Black SN850P is perfect for use with a PlayStation 5, it's also a great option for expanding your PC storage capacity, meaning you can load tons of large games in a fraction of the time required through through SATA SSDs.

✅Perfect for: Someone that needs high-speed NVME SSD storage in their PlayStation 5 or PC.

❌Avoid it if: You don't have an available M.2 M-Key Slot on your PC.

💰Price check: $299 at Amazon

Why grab the WD_Black SN850P?

No matter whether you play on PC or PlayStation 5, you need high-speed storage. With how technology has progressed in the last couple of years, it's simply not feasible to ignore any more. More and more games are requiring an SSD in order to play properly, including Game Awards 2023 nominees like Baldur's Gate 3.

With up to 7,300MB/s read speed and 6,600MB/s write speed, the WD_Black SN850P SSD more than meets the requirements for expanding your PlayStation 5 storage. I've used this drive extensively — although I own the 1TB version, which is not currently discounted for Black Friday — and I can vouch for its reliability. Games like Resident Evil Village or Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart load in a few seconds, and you expect similar performance even if you're using the drive in your PC.

I also can't overstate just how important 4TB of storage is now. Games like Starfield are reaching 100GB, and some, like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or Mortal Kombat 1, take 130GB and 150GB, respectively. If more games reach that size, a feat that seems unfortunately unlikely, you'll only be able to store 6 or 7 games on a 1TB drive. By contrast, even at these bloated sizes, a 4TB drive will be able to store around 30 games. The difference speaks for itself.

Obviously $299 is still a fair bit of money, but you have an opportunity to not spend an extra $90, and if you want to ensure you're set for the next few years of gaming, then that's an opportunity you need to take advantage of before Black Friday 2023 ends.