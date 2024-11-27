Razer's classic 65% Compact Gaming Keyboard is now cheaper than ever thanks to Amazon hosting this BIG 53% discount for Black Friday

Razer has a well-founded reputation for creating high-quality PC gaming keyboards, and one of its most iconic examples is the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed. This 65% Compact keyboard from 2021 was considered one of the best gaming accessories in the business. Thanks to its responsive mechanical switches, outstanding build quality, and other features that enrich a player's gaming experience, it still holds up today.

The BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed usually would cost you a high MSRP of around $179.99 or $199.99 for the Phantom Edition at most retailers, but not today. Amazon has come to slice the price tag of the controller with a 53% discount and its Phantom Edition by a monumental 58% discount to a much more affordable price of $84.99.

Why should you buy the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed?

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is a 65% Compact keyboard that features all the essential features of a keyboard while reducing its size to save space. (Image credit: Windows Central | Razer)

We have reviewed many gaming keyboards here at Windows Central over the years, but Razer's BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed has the distinction of receiving a perfect 5/5 score when our Senior Editor, Rich Edmonds, reviewed it.

This 65% compact is simply one of the best keyboards for gaming, which still holds up after three years for its excellent build quality and rich mechanical features that allow players to play the best PC games like Age of Empires or World of Warcraft with refined and satisfying control.

The first of these gameplay-enriching features is built-in Yellow or Green Mechanical Switches to suit a player's preference. The Yellow Switches have dampeners that reduce the sound you make while pressing keys so you don't get distracted while gaming or simply working. Meanwhile, the Green Switches have clicky, tactile feeling which gives the player satisfying feedback with every press of the keyboard to heighten their immersion.

Other features include being able to switch between wired mode via USB-C cable or a Bluetooth wireless mode which suffers little input latency, a massive battery life of up to 200 hours, RGB lighting, and a free Razer Synapse app to let players customize the keyboard's settings.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed also has a compact and clean design that will satisfy fans of 65% keyboards. By removing the Numpad and some navigation keys, it has managed to create a space-conservative device that will free tons of space on your desktop and allow your mouse to move more freely.

Image 1 of 3 Switch between wired-mode and Bluetooth wireless-mode. (Image credit: Windows Central | Razer) Increase in-game responsiveness and feedback with the tactile and clicky Green Mechanical Switches. (Image credit: Windows Central | Razer) A close-up of of they keycaps' additional functions to accommodate its size. (Image credit: Windows Central | Razer)

While Razer has recently created more advanced gaming keyboards, like the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro or the Razer Turret, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed still has plenty of life in it yet and is a worthy purchase for the diehard PC gamer.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is currently on sale for $84.99 at Amazon thanks to a huge 53% discount it has received for Black Friday. However, we highly recommend going for the discount deal going on for the Phantom Edition of the Black Widow V3 Mini HyperSpeed instead.

The Phantom Edition Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is being sold for the same reduced price of $84.99 at Amazon but at a much higher 58% discount from its original MSRP of $199.99. With this deal not only will you save $115 as opposed to $95 from buying the regular version, you will also net than Phantom Edition's exclusive Phantom Pudding Keycaps to greatly enhance the visual effects of the keyboard's RGB lighting.

