Pinch me because I must be dreaming, as Amazon made Razer's BEST Xbox Cloud Gaming controller 1/2 off for Black Friday. Don't miss this 50% off sale.

Play your favorite Xbox games via the Cloud with the superb controls and ergonomics of the now-discounted Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller.

Last year, Razer released a new rendition of its vaunted Razer Kishi V2 controller, the Razer Kishi V2 Pro. This upgraded version retains all the great controls and ergonomics of its predecessor while adding haptic feedback and other features that make Xbox Cloud Gaming even more fun.

Most retailers sell the Razer Kishi V2 Pro with an MSRP of $149.99. However, in celebration of Black Friday, Amazon has reduced the price by a gigantic 50%, so it's now $74.00.

Why should you buy the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller?

The Razer Kishi V2 Pro contains all the enticing features of the regular Razer Kishi V2 controller while adding its own unique tricks. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

Our Senior Editor, Jez Corden, reviewed the Razer Kishi V2 controller back in 2022 and gave it a 4.5-star rating while stating:

"The Razer Kishi V2 is an exemplary product that is leaps and bounds ahead of the original. The new clamp mechanism ensures a broader degree of compatibility, and shines with improved buttons, triggers, alongside new features."

The Razer Kishi V2 Pro, meanwhile, essentially keeps everything that made the regular Kishi 2 great while adding extra features that help it excel as one of the best Xbox Cloud Gaming controllers Razer has produced to date.

For starters, it has an extendable bridge that splits the controller over two panels and attaches to your mobile device via USB-C, effectively turning it into a gaming handheld with a layout similar to the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch.

The Razer Kishi V2 Pro also features microswitch face buttons and triggers, which provide satisfying clicky feedback and super responsiveness to player inputs with no input lag. It also has an ergonomic design with comfy trips, a lightweight yet sturdy build, and conveniently placed buttons to ensure that your hands will not get uncomfortable during long hours of gaming.

Other standout features of the Razer Kishi V2 Pro include passthrough charging, so you don't have to hook it up to another device while gaming, and an integrated Razer Nexus App that allows you to remap the controller's button, trigger, and analog stick functions to your personal preferences.

The Razer Kishi V2 Pro has unique features over the regular Razer Kishi V2. It has a 3.5mm Audio Jack, so you can plug in the best Xbox headsets, and HyperSense Haptic feedback, which uses sound to add vibrations to games for extra immersion.

Aside from its somewhat lightweight design, which may be unsuitable for players with larger hands, the Razer Kishi V2 Pro is near-perfect. It is an exceptional Xbox accessory and a must-have purchase for anyone looking to play the best Xbox games via Xbox Cloud Gaming or regular mobile games.

Right now, the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller can be yours for half its original MSRP of $149.99 at Amazon. It is currently hosting a big 50% Black Friday discount that has reduced it to $74.00.

When is Black Friday? Black Friday officially commences on November 29, 2024. However, many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already begun hosting discount deals for a wide variety of products. In light of this, we recommend keeping an eye out for early discount deals for products you have added to your wishlist at your favorite retailers, just in case they become sold out by the time Black Friday officially starts.