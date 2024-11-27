Pinch me because I must be dreaming, as Amazon made Razer's BEST Xbox Cloud Gaming controller 1/2 off for Black Friday. Don't miss this 50% off sale.
Experience the immersive haptic feedback and tight controls of the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller for half its original price with this insane 50% Black Friday deal at Amazon.
Last year, Razer released a new rendition of its vaunted Razer Kishi V2 controller, the Razer Kishi V2 Pro. This upgraded version retains all the great controls and ergonomics of its predecessor while adding haptic feedback and other features that make Xbox Cloud Gaming even more fun.
Most retailers sell the Razer Kishi V2 Pro with an MSRP of $149.99. However, in celebration of Black Friday, Amazon has reduced the price by a gigantic 50%, so it's now $74.00.
Razer Kishi V2 Pro Mobile Gaming Controller Xbox Edition for Android
Was: $149.99
Now: $74.00 at Amazon
"The Razer Kishi V2 improves upon the original in almost every conceivable way. It's lighter, it's more balanced, it has pleasant, clicky buttons, great triggers, improved input separation, and superior ergonomics." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor, Windows Central
Windows Central review (Kishi V2) ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Xbox fans looking to play their favorite games via the cloud while using a high-quality controller to transform their phone into a sturdy handheld console.
❌Avoid if: You prefer gaming offline with home consoles or a mobile controller with bluetooth. Also, the Razer Kishi V2 Pro's size may prove to be too uncomfortable for people with large hands.
Features: Hypersense Haptics, USB-C compatibility, 3.5mm audio jack, Passthrough Charging, Extendable Bridge, and remappable microswitch buttons. Warranty: One-Year Warranty. Launch date: August 23, 2023.
👉See at: Amazon
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $149.99 at Best Buy
🤩Alternative deal: $75.99 at Walmart
Why should you buy the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller?
Our Senior Editor, Jez Corden, reviewed the Razer Kishi V2 controller back in 2022 and gave it a 4.5-star rating while stating:
"The Razer Kishi V2 is an exemplary product that is leaps and bounds ahead of the original. The new clamp mechanism ensures a broader degree of compatibility, and shines with improved buttons, triggers, alongside new features."
The Razer Kishi V2 Pro, meanwhile, essentially keeps everything that made the regular Kishi 2 great while adding extra features that help it excel as one of the best Xbox Cloud Gaming controllers Razer has produced to date.
For starters, it has an extendable bridge that splits the controller over two panels and attaches to your mobile device via USB-C, effectively turning it into a gaming handheld with a layout similar to the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch.
The Razer Kishi V2 Pro also features microswitch face buttons and triggers, which provide satisfying clicky feedback and super responsiveness to player inputs with no input lag. It also has an ergonomic design with comfy trips, a lightweight yet sturdy build, and conveniently placed buttons to ensure that your hands will not get uncomfortable during long hours of gaming.
Other standout features of the Razer Kishi V2 Pro include passthrough charging, so you don't have to hook it up to another device while gaming, and an integrated Razer Nexus App that allows you to remap the controller's button, trigger, and analog stick functions to your personal preferences.
The Razer Kishi V2 Pro has unique features over the regular Razer Kishi V2. It has a 3.5mm Audio Jack, so you can plug in the best Xbox headsets, and HyperSense Haptic feedback, which uses sound to add vibrations to games for extra immersion.
Aside from its somewhat lightweight design, which may be unsuitable for players with larger hands, the Razer Kishi V2 Pro is near-perfect. It is an exceptional Xbox accessory and a must-have purchase for anyone looking to play the best Xbox games via Xbox Cloud Gaming or regular mobile games.
Right now, the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller can be yours for half its original MSRP of $149.99 at Amazon. It is currently hosting a big 50% Black Friday discount that has reduced it to $74.00.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday officially commences on November 29, 2024. However, many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already begun hosting discount deals for a wide variety of products. In light of this, we recommend keeping an eye out for early discount deals for products you have added to your wishlist at your favorite retailers, just in case they become sold out by the time Black Friday officially starts.
When is Cyber Monday?
When Black Friday ends, Cyber Monday will begin shortly afterward on December 2, 2024. Cyber Monday is worth keeping track of after Black Friday finishes, as this online-only event will most likely host exclusive discount deals not shown during Black Friday or cheaper deals than ones hosted during Black Friday. Also, some Cyber Monday deals may last after the event is over, so you may want to stick around for any last-minute discounts.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!