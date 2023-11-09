Seagate 2TB Xbox Game Drive for Series X|S is cheaper than the 1TB version right now
It's not the lowest price it's ever been, but it's still a really good deal.
Thanks to the fact that Black Friday is around the corner, many early deals are already live across Amazon and other retailer's sites. One of my favorite discount sightings right now is for the 2TB Seagate portable hard drive (HDD) for Xbox Series X|S, which is currently only $79.99. This isn't the cheapest it's ever been, but it is still at a lower price point than usual, and it's currently cheaper than the 1TB version. So that's double the space for less.
This officially licensed Xbox device connects externally to your console via a USB-A cable, so you can easily plug it in and use it without having to worry about opening up your system and installing it. It's a quick and simple way to add more storage to your Series X or Series S.
Seagate 2TB Game Drive for Xbox: was
$92.49 now $79.99 at Amazon
Thanks to this deal going on right now, the 2TB HDD for Xbox Series X|S is cheaper than the 1TB version right now. This device connects externally to your console to give you more space for your gaming files. It's an official accessory that's as simple to use as plugging it in.
💰Similar deal: $79.99 at Best Buy
It's no secret that Xbox games can take up a lot of space on your Xbox Series X or Series S. You could go through the trouble of installing larger storage inside, but the far easier route is to grab a reliable external game drive and just plug it in. Seagate is well known for its official Xbox accessories, so you don't have to worry about it working properly with Microsoft's consoles.
What's more, thanks to this discount, the 2TB version of the Seagate Game Drive is currently cheaper than the 1TB version, which is a really good value. All you have to do is plug the device into your console using the included USB-A 3.2 cable and then you'll have additional storage for your gaming needs. It's incredibly easy to use and the fun green lighting adds a fun effect to your gaming center.
There are additional versions of the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox including 1TB, 4TB, 5TB, and 8TB options, but these aren't currently on sale.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's gaming editors with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of game guides, previews, features, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market.