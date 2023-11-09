Seagate 2TB Xbox Game Drive for Series X|S is cheaper than the 1TB version right now

Thanks to the fact that Black Friday is around the corner, many early deals are already live across Amazon and other retailer's sites. One of my favorite discount sightings right now is for the 2TB Seagate portable hard drive (HDD) for Xbox Series X|S, which is currently only $79.99. This isn't the cheapest it's ever been, but it is still at a lower price point than usual, and it's currently cheaper than the 1TB version. So that's double the space for less.

This officially licensed Xbox device connects externally to your console via a USB-A cable, so you can easily plug it in and use it without having to worry about opening up your system and installing it. It's a quick and simple way to add more storage to your Series X or Series S.

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for Xbox: was $92.49 now $79.99 at Amazon Thanks to this deal going on right now, the 2TB HDD for Xbox Series X|S is cheaper than the 1TB version right now. This device connects externally to your console to give you more space for your gaming files. It's an official accessory that's as simple to use as plugging it in.



💰Similar deal: $79.99 at Best Buy

This Seagate HDD gets plugged into the Xbox Series X or Series S externally via a USB-A cable. (Image credit: Seagate)

It's no secret that Xbox games can take up a lot of space on your Xbox Series X or Series S. You could go through the trouble of installing larger storage inside, but the far easier route is to grab a reliable external game drive and just plug it in. Seagate is well known for its official Xbox accessories, so you don't have to worry about it working properly with Microsoft's consoles.

What's more, thanks to this discount, the 2TB version of the Seagate Game Drive is currently cheaper than the 1TB version, which is a really good value. All you have to do is plug the device into your console using the included USB-A 3.2 cable and then you'll have additional storage for your gaming needs. It's incredibly easy to use and the fun green lighting adds a fun effect to your gaming center.

There are additional versions of the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox including 1TB, 4TB, 5TB, and 8TB options, but these aren't currently on sale.