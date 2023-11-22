The discounted Backbone One turns your smartphone into an Xbox or high-power PC with NVIDIA GeForce Now, here's how

Gaming on smartphones has improved dramatically over the years. In addition to phone specs getting better, allowing native games to look and feel great, cloud gaming services continue to get stronger as well. The Backbone One is one of the best controllers for smartphones, and you can get it right now for $69. Both the iPhone and Android versions of the Backbone One are on sale for Black Friday.

To take advantage of this specific deal, you need to have a Walmart Plus membership. Members get early access to the deal, letting you get some holiday shopping done before Thanksgiving and Black Friday. If you're willing to spend an additional 99 cents, you can get the Backbone One for $69.99 on Black Friday through Best Buy.

Backbone One | was $99 now $69 at Walmart This phone controller converts your smartphone into a portable gaming console. It has comfortable controls that will be familiar to Xbox gamers and software integrations that help deliver an excellent gaming experience on your phone. Android version | iPhone version

✅Perfect for: Those who want to game on the go, especially if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass and stream games to your phone. ❌Avoid it if: Your phone or phone case do not fit into the Backbone One or if you don't want to pay $39.99 for full features. 💰Price check: $69.99 at Best Buy 👀Our review: Backbone One review: The best iPhone controller for Xbox Cloud Gaming

More great Black Friday deals

Best controller for mobile gaming

(Image credit: Future)

If you grab the iOS version of the controller, the Backbone One has several software integrations that provide a better gaming experience. For example, you can press a button on the accessory to grab a screenshot and have that image saved to your phone's gallery. The Backbone One can also record your screen. Unfortunately, many of the Backbone's features are locked behind a $39.99 per-year paywall. Button mapping and screen captures are free, but the game hub and other features need a Backbone+ subscription.

This particular deal is available through Walmart. Whether you shop at Walmart online or at a physical store, it's worth looking at a Walmart Plus (Walmart+) membership. Members get early access to deals, free grocery deliveries, free shipping, and a variety of other perks. Our guide on Walmart Plus memberships can help you decide if a membership is worth it for you.

While the Backbone One can be used for native games, you'll get access to a more expansive library of titles through Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The Xbox Game Pass games list grows each month and already includes many of the best titles. NVIDIA GeForce Now is also an excellent option, giving you access to PC games on your phone through cloud streaming.