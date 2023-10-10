Amazon slashed 41% off Razer's best Xbox and PC controller for Prime Day

Have you ever wanted an alternative option to the Xbox controller that offers a higher quality build and improved ergonomics to help you perform better in the best Xbox games and best PC games? Then try your hand at using the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Pro Controller that's 41% off right now.

This Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC controller was designed to take the baseline structure and features of the stock Xbox controller and build upon it with refined buttons, customizable control options, robust ergonomics to provide comfort, RGB lighting, and more.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is usually sold at a high price of $149.99, which is a little steep for the average consumer. However, that price is getting a major reduction courtesy of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event. For a limited time on Amazon, and exclusively for Amazon Prime members, you can purchase the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for $87.99 which is 41% off its original price.

Razer also has a 33% discount sale for the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma on its official website for people living in the UK.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller contains a myriad of utility components that help it stand out from other controllers. It has rear paddles, trigger locks, responsive controller feedback, and button mapping allowing you to personalize the control scheme of whatever game you are playing. In addition, it has RGB lighting as most Razer products do to provide a visually pleasing cosmetic appearance.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma has a unique feature called the Sensitivity Clutch which reduces the speed at which Joysticks register motion at the press of a paddle. This means that you can just adjust the sensitivity of each joystick, so you perform better in a game. For example, in a first-person shooter like Halo or Overwatch, you can use the Sensitivity Clutch to slow down the sensitivity of your joystick to make more precise headshots while in the heat of battle.

I have personally used this controller for a couple of years now on Xbox consoles and PC, and it is such a remarkable improvement over the standard Xbox controller. It feels so comfortable to use even after several hours of gaming, the buttons' responsiveness is tight and instantaneous, and the button customization options have allowed me to play my favorite games precisely how I want to.

So, if you happen to be a member of Amazon Prime and are looking for one of the best Xbox controllers, use this deal to purchase the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Pro Controller while you can as this deal won't last long.