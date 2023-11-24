One of the best Xbox keyboards just got a HUGE Black Friday price cut: Here's why I recommend it

Mouse and keyboard support on Xbox has matured significantly over the years, to the point where tons of games on the console have full compatibility and many release with it on day one. This input method has notable advantages over controllers in shooters, 4X strategy titles, and other games, and if you're willing to learn how to play with it, getting your hands on a quality mouse and keyboard combo is a good idea.

With the ocean of Black Friday deals on gaming accessories available at the moment, now is a great time to pick up these peripherals. One of my top keyboard picks for Xbox is the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed, and right now, you can get it for $119.99 at Best Buy. That's a full 33% off the $179.99 MSRP, making this one of the best deals of the season.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed | was $179.99 now $119.99 at Best Buy This fantastic 65% wireless gaming keyboard from Razer is incredibly sturdy and compact, with stellar reliability, up to 200 hours of battery life, and quiet linear switches. It's a great choice for PC gaming, and it's awesome for Xbox use, too.

✅Perfect for: PC and Xbox gamers looking for a well-built and compact 65% keyboard that delivers reliable, lag-free performance ❌Avoid if: You want function keys and a numpad, or you'd prefer to save money by opting for something wired 💰Price check: $139.99 at Razer 🔍Our review: Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed review: The best wireless gaming mechanical keyboard

A keyboard perfect for both Xbox and PC use

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is one of the best keyboards for both Xbox and PC gaming. (Image credit: Windows Central)

You can find a number of options that will work well on Microsoft's console, but Razer's BlackWidow V3 HyperSpeed stands out as one of the best Xbox gaming keyboards for several reasons. For one, it's wireless, which means that you won't have to worry about being tethered to your console while playing on the couch. This alone makes it worthy of your consideration, especially if you sit far away from your Xbox while using it. And hey, if you're a PC player, eliminating a cable from your desk is never a bad thing.

Then there's the fact that its USB dongle-based wireless connectivity is absolutely stellar (there's also a Bluetooth mode, for use with Bluetooth-compatible devices). We didn't experience any signal loss or instances of lag in the testing we did for our Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed review, and we're wholly confident that you won't, either. The max battery life is excellent at up to 200 hours, too, though you'll need to turn off the customizable RGB backlights with Razer Synapse 3 to achieve that longevity; expect about 17 hours of usage with them on and fully brightened.

I also love the design, which is both very robust and extremely compact. The sturdy aluminum chassis and doubleshot ABS keycaps are built to last for many years, and the narrow "65%" layout gets rid of keys gamers aren't likely to care about, such as the top row of function keys and the numpad. This combo of durability and portability makes the board a great choice for players that often travel — a quality it shares with the Xbox Series S (don't miss this incredible Xbox Series S Starter Bundle deal, by the way).

The keyboard uses Razer Yellow switches, which are very similar to Cherry MX Reds or Speed Silvers in that they're linear. That means you can expect quiet, smooth actuation without any bumps or clicks when you press the keys. You might dislike this if you enjoy audible or tactile feedback, but most gamers — myself included — prefer the speed, consistency, and relative silence of linear switches.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed is simply fantastic, both for Xbox and PC play. If you're looking for a great wireless mouse to pair with it, you can get the excellent Razer Basilisk Ultimate and a charging dock for it for just $79.99 at Best Buy (was $169.99). Oh, and note that before you pull the trigger on either deal, you should sign up for the free tier of the retailer's My Best Buy memberships so you can take advantage of free shipping.