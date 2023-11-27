This is not a drill! The Xbox Series S with 1TB has dropped below $300 for the first time.
Twice the storage means twice the fun.
Black Friday was filled with great Xbox deals, and while the seemingly-unending sales are drawing to a close, there are still some great last-minute offers for prospective console buyers to consider. Chief among these late deals is an Xbox Series S 1TB model which is just $299 at Dell, a $50 savings over the normal price. There's no telling how quickly this'll go, so if you're interested, you need to jump on this immediately!
Xbox Series S 1TB Carbon Black
was $349.99 now $299.99 at Dell
A normal Xbox Series S offers 512GB of storage for $300. This Cyber Monday sale means getting twice as much storage for the same price. This is the most balanced way to get into the current-generation Xbox ecosystem, perfect for newcomers.
✅Perfect for: You want to play current-generation Xbox titles with 1TB of internal storage while still saving some money.
❌Avoid it if: You REALLY want the best visuals and framerates for Xbox games.
💰Price check: $349.99 at Best Buy
Why grab an Xbox Series S 1TB model?
As the smaller sibling of the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S plays all the same games. You can still enjoy current or upcoming titles like Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, and Starfield, just with lower resolutions and sometimes a lack of framerate options. That's the tradeoff, you're getting a more affordable console but less graphical fidelity. A few months ago, that also would've meant getting less premium, ultra-fast SSD storage capacity. Enter the Xbox Series S 1TB model.
There are two differences between the Xbox Series S 1TB model and the original Xbox Series S. The first is the color, as the newer console comes in Carbon Black, as does the accompanying controller. The second and more important difference is that it has twice as much usable space, with a 1TB SSD included as opposed to the 512GB SSD in the original model. That's enough space to store Starfield five times over!
No matter what Xbox console you get, you're likely going to want to invest in one of the best Xbox external drives and a premium SSD expansion. But if you're starting off with twice as much space, it's far less of a rush. I constantly juggle what games I have installed on my Xbox, and let me tell you, half a terabyte means a lot these days. Grabbing this console at $300 instead of $350 isn't a deal to pass up.
To make sure you have the proper context, a regular Xbox Series S is around $240 or so through the rest of Cyber Monday, while an Xbox Series X with Diablo 4 will set you back about $450. If you're trying to balance cost with what you get, then the Xbox Series S 1TB model is the best middle-of-the-road option.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.