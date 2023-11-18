Amazon and Best Buy are in a price war on the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle, you can get everything you need to start gaming for $239
The hero of the holidays just got even cheaper
Microsoft released the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle to the public after announcing it on October 12, 2023, and it already represented the best value in Xbox gaming with the combination of a current-generation console and a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, one Xbox Wireless controller, a HDMI cable, a power cable, and two AA batteries for less than $300. Well now it's got even better, in a crazy early Black Friday deal this morning, Best Buy shaved another $50 off the bundle only to be followed swiftly by Amazon cutting by $60! So you can dive into the best Xbox Game Pass games straight away for only $239.
Xbox Series S starter bundle with Game Pass
was $299.99 now $239 at Amazon
Get a headstart into the wide world of Xbox gaming Xbox Series S Starter Bundle. This package will set you up with an Xbox Series S, three months of Xbox Game Pass, a Wireless controller, and more.
✅Perfect for: Those who want to play the latest titles on current-gen equipment and benefit from fast loading times and a compact form factor.
❌Avoid it if: You want to play physical games, as the Xbox Series S is an all-digital gaming solution.
Price Check: $249.99 at Best Buy
Our experience: Xbox Series S Review | Game Pass Ultimate
Why choose the Xbox Series S?
• Handpicked: The best Black Friday deals overall
• Best early Black Friday Xbox Accessories
• Early graphics card Black Friday deals
• Gaming TV early Black Friday deals
• Early motherboard Black Friday deals
• 4K and Ultrawide monitor Black Friday deals
• Early Black Friday deals on power banks
• Xbox controller deals for November
Dive into current-gen gaming with the Xbox Series S, a sleek and more budget-friendly alternative to its powerhouse sibling, the Xbox Series X. Packed with the ability to run games at a smooth 120FPS, dazzling HDR resolutions, and the added perk of playing backward-compatible titles from previous console generations, the Xbox Series S is a small but formidable little console and I wouldn't be without mine.
I'm lucky enough to live in a household where we have both the Series S and X, but I mainly play on my Series S as it's so light and compact and I can move it around the house wherever I want to game, even attaching the DEPGI screen to it to make my own traveling game companion. With my games library being wholly digital and not having room for a huge 4K monitor in my bedroom, I've no need for the more expensive X console.
Typically retailing for $300, the Xbox Series S becomes an even juicier deal when snagged as part of the Starter Bundle. Not only do you get the console, but you'll also pocket significant savings on Xbox Game Pass, thanks to the included three-month subscription to Microsoft's extensive game library. Imagine diving into hundreds of the best Xbox games right from the get-go — that's the kind of gaming feast we want over the holidays.
Whether you're considering a fantastic gift for friends or family eager to dive into the Xbox gaming world or looking to add to your own gaming backlog, this bundle is your golden ticket. And hey, the package needn't end there – we are also looking for the best Black Friday Xbox accessory deals to enhance your Series S experience.
One thing you may want to consider with the all-digital console, is Seagate's Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card to give you more room for those games, and perhaps snag some stylish Xbox controllers to complete your gaming collection. Then all that's left to do is choose which of the best Xbox games you want to play first?
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.