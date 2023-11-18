This Xbox deal blows every other deal out of the water — Xbox Series X console and Diablo 4 bundle PLUS a $75 gift card for only $449

This is hands down the best deal on an Xbox Series X I've seen, and blows anything else offered in Early Black Friday deals out of the water. Target is going in hard and not just shaving $50 off the price of the Xbox Series X console, but bundling in a copy of Diablo 4. And it doesn't end there, they're throwing in a $75 gift card to spend on anything else in-store or online, so that's another controller or game of your choice, or even something to help with the holiday shopping.

Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle | was $634.99 now $449 at Target Who doesn't want to get something for free? Act quickly, and you can get this AAA title from Blizzard Entertainment at no extra cost alongside your new Xbox Series X, and a $75 Target gift card on top to sweeten the deal.

✅Perfect for: Those who want to play the latest installment of the Diablo franchise on the most powerful console, and may purchase some extras with the Target gift card. ❌Avoid it if: You aren't interested in Diablo 4 as there may be similar deals around or on the way with other games bundled like Call of Duty. 👍Price check: $499 at Best Buy 🔍Our experience: Xbox Series X Review | Diablo 4 Review

Given the free gift card with this, you're practically getting the Xbox Series X for $375 which is a wild price, and Target's gift card can be spent on anything else whether that be more gaming goodies in the Black Friday sales or even keeping aside for when the January blues hit.



Note that if you have Target Red card you can also bag another 5% off this price.

Why choose the Xbox Series X?

If you are looking for a new Xbox console, you might be wondering whether to buy an Xbox Series S or an Xbox Series X. Both consoles are part of the same generation and offer similar features, such as Quick Resume, Smart Delivery, backward compatibility, and access to Xbox Game Pass. However, there are also some important differences that you should consider before making your decision.

The Xbox Series X is the more powerful and high-end console, offering the best resolutions and smoothest performance. It has a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive that can play physical games and movies, as well as a 1TB SSD that can store more games and reduce loading times. It can also output games at up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS, with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Xbox Series X is ideal for gamers who want the ultimate gaming experience and have a 4K TV or monitor to enjoy it.

The Xbox Series S is a more affordable alternative with lower resolution and half the storage space (though the black version now also has 1TB). It does not have a disc drive, so you can only play digital games and stream movies, which is fine but may not suit the majority of gamers who prefer physical games. It can output games at up to 1440p resolution and 120 FPS, but it does not support Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos. The Xbox Series S is ideal for gamers who have a smaller budget or do not have a 4K TV or monitor, and if that's the console you prefer then check out our full round of the Best Xbox console deals.



If the Xbox Series X is your console of choice, this Target early Black Friday deal is the best one right now and the most value for your money, so go quick while stocks last.