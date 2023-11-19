One of my favorite and most comfy Xbox headsets has hit the Black Friday sales for only $89

Over the weekend, we've witnessed some outstanding Black Friday deals grace our screens, and I've just stumbled upon the most impressive headset offer yet—the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max. Despite its lengthy name, its 48+ hours of battery life almost matches the word count. Both the Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max and its predecessor stand out as the most comfortable headsets I've ever experienced. Now, you can grab one for under $100 as Best Buy has slashed the prices of the new colors to $89.99 in their Black Friday sales.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Headset | was $119.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy



One of my absolute favorite headsets, the Turtle Beach Stealth range is incredibly comfortable, with 48+ hour battery life, immersive surround sound and a clear and crisp mic quality that surpasses expectations in this price bracket. The headset comes in Pink, Teal or Black. It's also on sale at Amazon.

✅Perfect for: People who wear glasses. The foam cushions are especially comfortable over the top of the temples of your glasses. ❌Avoid it if: You want a headset that includes a wired option, as this doesn't have a 3.5mm audio jack. 👍Price check: $89.99 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Review (previous model)

More great early Black Friday deals

I own the previous model of this headset, the only difference being that the MAX has an increased battery life to a whopping over 48 hours, and it's so incredibly comfortable to wear with my glasses which is normally the make-or-break moment for a headset for me. The original scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 in our Turtle Beach Stealth Gen 2 review, and still sits comfortably on our best Xbox headsets list.



The Pink and Teal colors that were added to the MAX range earlier this year also represent Turtle Beach's commitment to more sustainable efforts with its periphials, as they are the brands first certified Carbon Neutral products. Turtle Beach has achieved this goal by drastically reducing the plastics used in its packaging, using sustainably sourced paper trays and boxing materials, and substantially reducing the size of its packaging for accessories. These adjustments are said to lower carbon output when transporting their goods, and they have committed to being a member of the Million Mangroves program. An ecological restoration project to restore mangroves in areas of wildlife around the world. Microsoft is already leading the way in big tech's commitment to positive climate goals, and it's great to see companies like Turtle Beach joining in the movement.

While the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX is compatible with both Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, it is specifically marketed as 'Designed for Xbox' with the familiar seal of approval on the headset packaging. So you needn't worry about it's compatibility as Microsoft crack down on unlicensed third party accessories. It includes a 2.4GHz wireless USB transmitter means you can switch between console and PC with the flick of a switch, and the microphone is a familiar flip-to-mute system. Simply put, this a great headset and the best you can get in this price range, so go quick either for an upgrade for yourself or a holiday gift for the Xbox gamer in your life.