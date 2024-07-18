One of the best Star Wars games in years is 60% off, but there's less than four hours left to take advantage

It's basically impossible to keep track of all the Star Wars TV shows, movies, video games, books, and other projects that come out of one of the most popular sci-fi franchises of all time, but there are some things we'll never forget. When it comes to video games, for me that means Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the original Star Wars Battlefront II, and... the new open-world Star Wars Jedi games.

For quite literally less than four more hours, you can save 60% on a physical copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Xbox Series X|S, and I genuinely can't recommend it enough. $27.99 at Best Buy for one of the best Star Wars games of all time and one of the best open-world games released in years is a bargain and a half, but you really will have to act fast.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox Series X|S, Physical) | was $69.99 now $27.99 at Best Buy Continue the story of Cal Kestis, a maturing Jedi Knight searching for a haven in a galaxy ruined by the Empire. This is the perfect game for anyone wanting to fulfil their fantasy of being a Jedi, and is a top-tier gaming adventure.

✅Perfect for: Any Star Wars fans, collectors of physical video games, or just gamers that want a new, fantastic open-world game to explore. ❌Avoid if: You hated Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — Survivor is a significantly improved game in many ways, but it's ultimately still the same kind of game. 💰Price check: $29.99 at GameStop 🔎Our review: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review — A surprisingly personal adventure | Windows Central ❓Why Best Buy? Best Buy is one of the most trusted retailers for electronic products, with excellent customer support, a standard 15-day return window, and a price match guarantee. My Best Buy members (with a free tier available) get added perks including free 2-day shipping, extended 60-day return windows, exclusive discounts and promotions, superior customer support and discounted repairs, and more.

One of my favorite Star Wars stories in a long time

I really enjoyed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but it was far from my favorite game that I played that year, and I stopped playing shortly after finishing the main story. When Star Wars Jedi: Survivor came out, though, I found myself playing it relentlessly for dozens of hours, eventually completing 100% of the game. Yes, its achievements, its missions, its collectibles, its database — I did absolutely everything I could in Jedi: Survivor.

I loved Star Wars Jedi: Survivor enough that it earned a place in my list of the top five best games of 2023, and I still stand by that. My colleague Samuel Tolbert clearly agreed, too, as he wrote that "With better exploration, fantastic combat, and emotionally-resonant story, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a must-play adventure" in his Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review.

In Jedi: Survivor, you'll continue the journey of Cal Kestis as he attempts to find his place in the galaxy. Kestis is still distraught by the trauma of what happened to the Jedi Order and his failures during the events of Fallen Order (which you don't strictly need to play before Survivor, honestly), but he discovers a faint ray of hope: a secret world hidden away from the Empire. It's an incredible adventure spanning several vast planets and featuring a diverse cast of beautifully written characters. The combat is excellent, the platforming and exploration is much improved; it's all amazing.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, and you can play it through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play. Or you can add one of the best Xbox games in years to your shelf with a physical copy that you'll always own for just $27.99 at Best Buy. Well, at least you'll be able to do that for a few more hours. Act fast.

