PowerA Enhanced Controllers for Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch score big savings for Prime Day

Your controller is at the center of everything you do when gaming, and PowerA is offering its excellent Enhanced Controller for Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch for $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and $43 at Amazon (opens in new tab), respectively. These budget-friendly controllers are delivering superior value for Prime Day, and are available in a wide assortment colors from which to choose.

The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S and Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch are packed with gamer-centric features without breaking the bank, and can be decked out with designs inspired by the biggest gaming franchises and titles.

Up your game on Xbox Series X|S and Switch

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S | $38 $30 at Amazon PowerA's budget Xbox controller sheds wireless capabilities and a rechargeable battery to deliver a comfortable, grippy design, a metallic D-pad, built-in audio controls, and extra remappable buttons on the rear.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch | $55 $43 at Amazon Up your gaming experience on Switch with PowerA's Enhanced Wireless Controller, which features up to 30 hours of battery life, a familiar and ergonomic design, and extra remappable buttons on the rear.

PowerA is well known for its impressive lineup of value-focused accessories and products, like its Dual Charging Station for Xbox, and especially for its various controllers. The Enhanced Controller isn't at the top of PowerA's range, but it does offer some intriguing features and additions at practically unbeatable prices. The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S, for example, comes equipped with the design and ergonomics with which all Xbox players are familiar, but with built-in audio controls and muting capabilities, diamond-textured grips on the handles, two additional remappable buttons on the rear, and more.

The PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch raises the price due to its rechargeable battery, wireless connection, and motion controls, but still represents a fantastic value for Switch players. It also brings a familiar ergonomic design, grips, and remappable buttons, but also boasts 30 hours of sustained playtime on a charge, low battery warnings, and more. It also comfortably undercuts Nintendo's own Pro Switch controller with a similar feature set. Both PowerA controllers are available at incredibly low prices thanks to Prime Day 2022.

Stay tuned to Windows Central throughout Prime Day 2022, as we'll be rounding up all the best Xbox Prime Day deals to help you squeeze the most out of your gaming prowess with the greatest Xbox accessories.