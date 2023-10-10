The Razer Kishi V2, one of the best xCloud Gaming Controllers, is on sale for 24% off for Prime Day

Razer's Kishi V2 is a cloud gaming controller designed to be integrated into a mobile phone and play a variety of mobile games and Xbox Cloud Gaming titles. It is considered by many (including our own Jez Corden in our Razer Kishi V2 review), one of the best cloud gaming controllers for Xbox titles on the market for its superb ergonomics, responsive controls, and compatibility with many USB-C Android phones.

This critically acclaimed controller is sold at a retail price of $99.99 at most online stores. However, Amazon is cutting this price tag down by 24% for Amazon Prime Day's Big Deal Day event - allowing you to buy it at a much cheaper price of $75.99.

Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller | was $99.99 now $75.99 Take gaming with you on the go with the slim, ergonomic-friendly, and responsive Razer Kishi V2. This cloud controller is ideal for playing Xbox Cloud Gaming titles on mobiles and improves on the features of its predecessor in every aspect. ✅Great for: Playing xCloud Gaming titles with tight and satisfying controls. 💰Price check: $114.69 at Walmart

How the Razer Kishi V2 works is that it splits the controls over two panels and attaches them to both ends of a phone, with the screen in the middle. This effectively turns your phone into a portable console similar to that of the Nintendo Switch.

The buttons are easy to comprehend, the grips are comfortable to handle, and the material for the controller is lightweight to prevent it from becoming a burden on your hands after gaming for several hours. In addition, the buttons have a tactile, satisfying feel to them when pressed and they are incredibly responsive.

The Razer Kishi V2 also has a USB-C path-through power feature, so you can charge your phone without removing the controller. Lastly, this controller has a Nexus button which activates a built-in Nexus app where you organize your catalog of games and cloud apps in one convenient place on your phone.

If you are on the hunt for a high-quality cloud controller to play some of the best Xbox games while traveling the world or visiting a friend, then the Razer Kishi V2 is perfect for you. In fact, this Amazon Prime Day deal is the perfect time to grab a Razer Kishi V2, as this product isn't on sale very often. This discount won't last though, so take advantage of it while it lasts.