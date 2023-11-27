!! They're selling out !! Xbox Series X|S storage cards (2TB) used to be $400, now *down to $229* with this Cyber Monday deal

Checking Cyber Monday prices this morning, we noticed that the 1TB model of the Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Card has started selling out at most major retailers. However, the 2TB model which was previously far too expensive to even consider is now down to some of its lowest prices ever, thanks to these deals.

Previously costing over $400, with recent price drops and this Cyber Monday deal, you can net yourself a tidy saving on this truly cavernous storage solution.

Xbox Series X|S Seagate Storage Card (2 TB)| was $412.99 now $229.99 at Walmart Store ALL THE GAMES with this insane deal from Walmart. The 1TB model has sold out virtually everywhere, but now the 2TB model is down to its lowest price ever, and it's the last storage card you'll ever need for your Xbox Series X|S.

Xbox Series X|S storage cards: are they worth it?

(Image credit: Matt Brown | Windows Central)

Some people occasionally ask me why Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S storage expansion solutions are so pricey. Well the answer is the tech they use. The CFExpress storage standard allows the Xbox Series X|S to function more like a camera SD card: just slot them in, and they immediately work. SD cards, however, are too slow to stream the high-end textures and gameplay features that modern consoles expect, which is why the PS5 uses NVME SSD storage, and why more and more PC games are also demanding an NVME SSD storage to be present. CFExpress offers similar speeds to that of the latest SSD tech, while also allowing for a simple "plug and play" interface. Standard m.2 drives expect to be slotted into a motherboard, and thus require a screw driver and the like. Microsoft wanted to keep their storage expansion solution simple, which has sadly come at the price of cost. That's why Cyber Monday and Black Friday and other sales events are such a boon for this type of storage.

The Xbox Series X|S Seagate storage cards literally do just slot into the back of your console. You don't need to do any configuration or installation. Just slot them in, and the Xbox Series X|S main storage partition is now boosted. You can pick and choose where you want your games to install, though, making the cards a great option for moving games between systems. You can even take the card with you and put it into a friend's console if you don't own the same games — but you'll still need to sign into your account to use them.

I've had one of these cards now for over three years and it has never given me any trouble or issues. CFExpress is very robust, and is a chosen solution for high-end cameras. I can't recommend this enough.