TODAY ONLY: Get a free Xbox Series S + $200 Amazon gift card when you sign up to Verizon Fios

If you're looking to get an Xbox Series S this holiday season, a limited-time offer from Verizon could help you finish your shopping and sort your internet in one swoop. For today only, if you sign up for a Fios 1Gig plan, you'll get an Xbox Series S and a $200 Amazon gift card for free.

Verizon Fios + Xbox Series S (512GB) + $200 Amazon gift card | from $64.99 per month at Verizon The Xbox Series S is the best-value current-gen console you can buy. Its compact, all-digital design makes it perfect for casual gamers, new gamers, and those looking for a second console. This deal gets you an Xbox Series S as a free gift when you sign up for Verizon Fios. Plus for Cyber Monday only, you'll also get a $200 Amazon gift card.

✅Perfect for: Those who want an affordable entryway into current-gen gaming who are also looking to sign up for an internet plan. ❌Avoid if: You already have an internet plan you're happy with or Verizon Fios is not available in your area. 💰Price check: $249.99 at Best Buy (just the Xbox Series S) 🔍Our experience: Xbox Series S review: Modern gaming at an affordable price

More great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Get an Xbox Series S for free on Cyber Monday

The free Xbox Series S is likely what drew you here, and I'll dive into why that's a great console below. But first, let's take a quick look at Verizon Fios and if it's the right internet provider for you. You do have to sign up for Verizon Fios to get this deal, after all.

To get the free Xbox Series S and $200 Amazon gift card, you have to sign up for a 1 Gig Verizon Fios plan. That plan costs $64.99 per month and gets download speeds of up to 940 Mbps. Verizon guarantees the monthly price for the service for four years.

Verizon includes both a router and a Wi-Fi extender as part of its "Whole-Home Wi-Fi" that's included with the 1 Gig plan. The router that comes with the plan supports Wi-Fi 6E.

The Xbox Series S delivers the best value of all the current-gen consoles. But since you'll get it for free with this deal, I suppose price isn't much of a factor. The compact design of the Xbox Series S makes it easy to fit into a gaming setup or on a table.

While the Xbox Series S is not as powerful as its Xbox Series X sibling, it can handle the best Xbox games. The Xbox Series S targets 1440p resolution at 60 FPS, all while being 60% smaller than the Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series S shines when paired with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That subscription service gets you access to hundreds of titles that you can play natively on the console. You can also stream some of those games to the Xbox Series S, your phone, and other devices through the cloud.