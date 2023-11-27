TODAY ONLY: Get a free Xbox Series S + $200 Amazon gift card when you sign up to Verizon Fios
One perk wasn't enough, so Verizon tossed in a second one for Cyber Monday.
If you're looking to get an Xbox Series S this holiday season, a limited-time offer from Verizon could help you finish your shopping and sort your internet in one swoop. For today only, if you sign up for a Fios 1Gig plan, you'll get an Xbox Series S and a $200 Amazon gift card for free.
Verizon Fios + Xbox Series S (512GB) + $200 Amazon gift card | from $64.99 per month at Verizon
The Xbox Series S is the best-value current-gen console you can buy. Its compact, all-digital design makes it perfect for casual gamers, new gamers, and those looking for a second console.
This deal gets you an Xbox Series S as a free gift when you sign up for Verizon Fios. Plus for Cyber Monday only, you'll also get a $200 Amazon gift card.
✅Perfect for: Those who want an affordable entryway into current-gen gaming who are also looking to sign up for an internet plan.
❌Avoid if: You already have an internet plan you're happy with or Verizon Fios is not available in your area.
💰Price check: $249.99 at Best Buy (just the Xbox Series S)
🔍Our experience: Xbox Series S review: Modern gaming at an affordable price
More great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on practically everything
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- Alienware: Up to $800 off gaming laptops and desktops
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- HP: Up to 84% of select HP Windows PCs and accessories
- Lenovo: Up to 50% of gaming towers, laptops, and accessories
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Up to 43% off laptops and accessories with free gifts
- Top individual deals:
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) for
$619.98$479 at Walmart
- Samsung T9 4TB Portable SSD for
$439.99$249.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Stereo Headset — 20th Anniversary for
$69.99$45.73 at Walmart
- TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi mesh 3-pack for
$229.99$179.99 at Amazon
- Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for
$149.99$89.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series X + $50 Best Buy gift card for
$549.99$399.99 at Best Buy for Plus/Total members
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless for
$169.99$129.99 at Best Buy
- Xbox Series S + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for
$299.99$239.99 at Target
- Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8) + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from
$1,029.99$749.99 at Lenovo
- HP OMEN 34c for
$479.99$329.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K 27-inch monitor for
$1,599.99$1,299.99 at Samsung
- Microsoft Audio Dock for
$249.99$46.04 at Amazon
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for
$349.99$297.49 at Amazon
- MSI GF63 Thin (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 4050) for
$899$599 at B&H Photo
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV + Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) for
Get an Xbox Series S for free on Cyber Monday
The free Xbox Series S is likely what drew you here, and I'll dive into why that's a great console below. But first, let's take a quick look at Verizon Fios and if it's the right internet provider for you. You do have to sign up for Verizon Fios to get this deal, after all.
To get the free Xbox Series S and $200 Amazon gift card, you have to sign up for a 1 Gig Verizon Fios plan. That plan costs $64.99 per month and gets download speeds of up to 940 Mbps. Verizon guarantees the monthly price for the service for four years.
Verizon includes both a router and a Wi-Fi extender as part of its "Whole-Home Wi-Fi" that's included with the 1 Gig plan. The router that comes with the plan supports Wi-Fi 6E.
The Xbox Series S delivers the best value of all the current-gen consoles. But since you'll get it for free with this deal, I suppose price isn't much of a factor. The compact design of the Xbox Series S makes it easy to fit into a gaming setup or on a table.
While the Xbox Series S is not as powerful as its Xbox Series X sibling, it can handle the best Xbox games. The Xbox Series S targets 1440p resolution at 60 FPS, all while being 60% smaller than the Xbox Series S.
The Xbox Series S shines when paired with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That subscription service gets you access to hundreds of titles that you can play natively on the console. You can also stream some of those games to the Xbox Series S, your phone, and other devices through the cloud.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | was
$49.99 now $29.99 at CDKeys
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you unlimited access to hundreds of high-quality video games across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC, with online multiplayer access on Xbox. You can also stream many of those games to any device with Xbox Cloud Gaming, play a ton of EA's best games through EA Play, and enjoy exclusive perks, in-game DLC, and discounts.
👀Alternative deals: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) for
$49.99 $37.49 at Target | (1-month) for $16.99 $12.74 at Target
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.