Best Prime Day graphics card deals 2022

The price of graphics cards is now a dead meme but we're starting to see a slow decline in pricing thanks to improvements to global supply chains, as well as a sudden drop in the value of cryptocurrency. This has seen a reduction in the demand for new cards and Amazon Prime Day is set to drop prices even further.

We're rounding up only the best deals, checking the MSRP and what each card was previously listed for. If the deal is a good one, it'll be included below. We're separating everything into NVIDIA and AMD categories to make it easier to find the best graphics card for your PC build.

The difference between AMD Radeon 6000 and NVIDIA RTX 30 series cards isn't massive. AMD usually offers better value with its products and its Radeon GPUs are no exception, though NVIDIA cards are usually more desirable thanks to G-Sync, better ray-tracing support, and branding.

You'll find both UK (£) and U.S. ($) deals populating these lists!

Best NVIDIA RTX 30 series Prime Day deals

NVIDIA's RTX 30 series of graphics cards are fantastic for gaming. They are leaps ahead of the RTX 20 series with even the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti cards being more than capable of handing games at 1440p. Here are our favorite deals.

(opens in new tab) ZOTAC Gaming RTX 3090 Trinity OC | $2,400 $1,360 (opens in new tab) Everyone dreams of owning an RTX 3090 inside their gaming PC. It's what would allow for some absolutely insane 4K gaming and that's precisely what this ZOTAC GPU offers ... for a price.

(opens in new tab) GIGABYTE RTX 3080 Ti VISION OC | £1390 £950 (opens in new tab) The NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti is a fantastic 4K gaming GPU and this GIGABYTE model is a gorgeous silver example. If you want a solid gaming experience, look no further than this card.

(opens in new tab) GIGABYTE RTX 3080 GAMING OC | £943 £780 (opens in new tab) For the best 1440p experience and some dabbing in 4K, you'll want something like the RTX 3080. This GIGABYTE card comes with a factory-set overclock that should get yet more performance out of this already great NVIDIA GPU.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3070 Ti OC Edition | $800 $700 (opens in new tab) We're big fans of the RTX 3070 Ti, which is a rock-solid performer at 1440p and beyond. This aftermarket card from ASUS comes with a stunning design and overclocked setting.

(opens in new tab) ZOTAC Gaming RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC | $550 $380 (opens in new tab) The RTX 3060 is the best value GPU from NVIDIA for this generation. It supports solid 1080p and 1440p gaming performance without destroying your bank account. It's also pretty efficient and doesn't add too much to overall internal temperatures.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Dual RTX 2060 OC EVO Edition | £369 £246 (opens in new tab) The RTX 2060 may be from the previous generation of NVIDIA graphics cards, but it's still a powerhouse of a 1080p gaming machine. This is a pretty solid price.

Best AMD Radeon 6000 series Prime Day deals

AMD may not make as many headlines as NVIDIA, but the RX 6000 series of GPUs are brilliant and match what NVIDIA has to offer. You can even find some better value deals with AMD, though you may find the ray-tracing support a little lackluster in comparison.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster MERC319 RX 6800 XT CORE | $850 $700 (opens in new tab) The RX 6800XT is great for gaming at 1440p and a little 4K, allowing you to truly enjoy your games to their fullest potential. This XFX card is fantastic with 16GB of VRAM.

(opens in new tab) ASUS TUF Gaming RX 6800 OC Edition | $870 $740 (opens in new tab) This overclocked ASUS RX 6800 graphics card is a killer GPU for 1440p gaming. You'll be able to crank plenty of settings up high without sacrificing too much in frame rates.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster QICK308 RX 6650XT Ultra Gaming | $400 $370 (opens in new tab) The RX 6650XT from AMD is a weird mid-range GPU that can easily tackle 1440p gaming but happens to be a little faster than the existing RX 6600XT. This XFX aftermarket card is stunning, however, and is perfect for a sleek gaming rig.

(opens in new tab) PowerColor RX 6400 | $180 $150 (opens in new tab) This PowerColor RX 6400 is a low-profile GPU. That means it's small enough that it shouldn't have any problem fitting inside any PC chassis. This allows one to add video output to a small form factor PC on a budget.

If you're after some other deals to finish your new PC build, we've got a collection of only the best PC part Prime Day deals.