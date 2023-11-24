Build the perfect AMD gaming PC with MY pick of the best motherboard for Ryzen 5 5600X, discounted cheaper than ever

The best value AMD CPU is still the Ryzen 5 5600X, followed closely by its slightly more powerful sibling, the Ryzen 7 5800X. I've tested some of the world's most outrageously overpowered PC components, but I always come back to the affordable mid-range for my personal machine. The MSI B550 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI is down to $169.99 at Best Buy (or $163.99 with a My Best Buy Plus membership) and is still my perfect match for both processors if you want to squeeze the most value out of a custom gaming build.

MSI B550 TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI | was $199.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy ($163.99 with My Best Buy Plus) The MSI MAG Tomahawk range has the perfect balance of luxuries and affordability. This B550 AM4 board supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E wireless standard, a built-in I/O shield, and subtle RGB. Supports 1x PCIe 4.0 and 1x PCIe 3.0 M.2 solid-state drive and DDR4 RAM.

✅Perfect for: Mid-range custom AMD gaming desktops built around the AM4 Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 5800X with DDR4 RAM and a PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD. ❌Avoid it if: You want to upgrade to DDR5 RAM or build a compact machine. This is a full-size ATX board locked to DDR4 memory. 💰Price check: $169.99 at Amazon ✨Membership price: $163.99 with My Best Buy Plus

The best motherboard for Ryzen 5600X & 5800X

I'll never stop recommending this board and its variants as the best motherboard for Ryzen 5 5600X. I built my machine around the 5800X with a model that skipped Wi-Fi simply because I stick with similarly discounted Deco X55 mesh Wi-Fi, but had I waited and seen this deal, I'd have sprung for the Tomahawk MAX WIFI.

I don't need a secondary PCIe expansion like a discounted AVerMedia capture card, so I use a dual M.2 2280 solid-state storage solution with a PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 3.0 pairing to use both sockets.

However, if you do plan to use extra PCIe devices, be aware that you'll lose the functionality of the PCIe 3.0 M.2 slot. There are six SATA ports for traditional 2.5-inch SSDs, so feel free to mount as many of those in your case as you like.

If you've been holding off on building your perfect mid-range gaming PC, now's the time to grab the best motherboard that holds everything together. I've used MSI boards for years and have never had any issues or regrets. Check our My Best Buy explained post for a breakdown of perks and save even more with the $163.99 membership price!