Newegg's discount for AVerMedia's Live Gamer 4K Capture Card is practically a steal

The AVerMedia GC573 Live Gamer 4K Internal Capture Card is considered by many to be a must-buy for those looking to capture high-quality footage of their favorite Xbox and PC games. It is capable of recording in 4K resolutions and 240fps framerates, it supports HDR, and it features a 4K HDR passthrough.

However, due to its advanced technology, the AVerMedia GC573 Live Gamer 4K Internal Capture Card is sold at a staggering MSRP of $249.99. Fortunately, that price tag has recently gone down by a monumental 40% discount on Newegg and Amazon, courtesy of Black Friday.

AVerMedia GC573 Live Gamer 4K Internal Capture Card | from $249.99 now $149.99 at Newegg The AVerMedia GC573 Live Gamer 4K Internal Capture Card is an exceptional capture device that will record your games at crystal-clear quality. It is capable of recording footage in 4K resolution and 60fps with HDR support, 1440p and 120fps, or even 1080p and 240fps. 👀Alternative deal: $149.99 at Amazon

✅Perfect for: Those looking for a capture card that is easy to use and can record gameplay footage in 4K resolution with HDR support. ❌Avoid if: If you're looking for a capture with more modern and up-to-date recording app software. 💰Price check: $249.49 at Walmart 🔎Our review: AVerMedia Live Gamer 4K Review: The best Xbox One X capture card

Why should you buy the AVerMedia Live Gamer 4K Capture Card?

We reviewed the AVerMedia GC573 Live Gamer 4K Internal Capture Card many years ago and praised it for being an excellent capture device, especially for AVerMedia's first attempt at creating one.

This capture card has many positive traits going for it. For starters, it can stream and record footage of PC and Xbox Series X games at a wide range of resolutions and framerates. These include 4K resolution/60fps, 1440p/120fps, or even 1080p/240p if you hook up your Xbox to your PC.

In addition, the AVerMedia GC573 Live Gamer 4K Internal Capture Card is capable of recording footage with HDR. This will enhance the quality of your footage a ton by optimizing the contrast, giving it more vibrant and colorful images.

To top it off, this capture card features 4K HDR passthrough with a PCle x4 Gen 2 connection. This means that you will not experience any latency or lag when capturing into the capture card's RECentral companion app while you are playing a game.

The AVerMedia GC573 Live Gamer 4K Internal Capture Card is currently on sale for a 41% discount for Black Friday. Its MRSP of $249.99 has been reduced to $149.99 at Amazon and Newegg, saving you $100 when purchasing this item.

So. if you've been hunting for one of the best Xbox capture cards to capture footage of your finest moments playing some of the best Xbox games and best PC games, then this deal is for you.