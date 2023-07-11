EVERYONE can get the best Xbox capture card by Elgato for cheap this Prime Day

If you're a streamer, online content creator, or just like to show off games to your friends, it is essential to have a great capture card to record gameplay footage at crisp resolution and buttery-smooth frame rates.

Amazon Prime Day is here bringing all the deals, but in the case of this one, you don't even need to be a Prime subscriber!

Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card: was $199.99 now 139.99 at Amazon (No Prime Required) Stream or record footage of your videogame or online exploits at high-quality resolutions with the Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card. Price check: $178.49 at Walmart ✅Pros: It is small, easy to set up, can record high-quality pictures and videos, has exceptional HDR processing, VRR passthrough, no drivers required ❌Cons: It can't record 4K resolutions and 120FPS at the same time.

The Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card is one such capture card, as this device can record footage at 1080p resolution at 60 FPS or even at 4K resolution limited to 30 FPS.

Normally this capture card fetches a hefty price tag on Amazon for $199.99, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card is on a 30% special offer for $139.99. And that's its lowest price to date.

Products produced by Elgato have been critically acclaimed by many for their extraordinary build quality and a large myriad of mechanical features to suit the purchaser's needs. Our very own Jez Corden reviewed the Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card and praised it as a "solid option ideal for gameplay streamers who have a FreeSync-capable TV or monitor in their setup."

This device features VRR passthrough to reduce screen tearing and stuttering during gameplay and HDR passthrough to grant images wider ranges of color and depth. It is capable of running games at 1080P resolutions at 60 FPS or at 4K resolution at 30 FPS smoothly and seamlessly. On top of that, the Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card has sub-100ms latency to allow audio and video footage to sync perfectly. Being a UVC device, the HD60 X doesn't require drivers to operate, either, making it extra enticing.

(Image credit: Windows Central | Elgato)

It is also easy to set up as all you need to do to plug in the capture card to your PC or laptop is an HDMI cable connected from the capture card's HDMI IN port to your computer's HDMI OUT port. In addition, this product is compatible with multiple streaming apps, including OBS, Streamlabs, Vmix, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Stream to Youtube, and much more.

Why we like this deal

The big trade-off for all the features built into the Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card is that this product sells at high prices, around $200 at most online retailers, which is not cheap for those with limited disposable incomes.

However, with Amazon's Prime Day deal, you will be able to buy this capture card at a 30% discount for a much more affordable price of $139.99 and save roughly $60 from your purchase. So, if you have a VRR-enabled monitor and are looking for one of the best Xbox capture cards to record gameplay footage of some best Xbox games at their highest graphical fidelity, use this Prime Day deal to catch the Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card while you can as this deal won't last for long.