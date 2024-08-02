HP knocking $400 or more off every flavor of NVIDIA RTX-powered laptop — 2-in-1, thin and light, gaming, enterprise, and more

HP is no stranger to making excellent laptops, and some of my favorite Windows PCs that I've reviewed have come from the storied company. HP makes laptops for every use case and scenario, including many packing powerful NVIDIA RTX GPUs capable of creative work, video editing, gaming, and more. Right now, HP is also discounting a variety of these RTX laptops by $400 or more in every flavor imaginable, including the ultra-premium HP Spectre x360 16 2-in-1 for just $1,699.99 at Best Buy.

Need a thin, light, and premium gaming laptop? The HP OMEN Transcend 14 is only $1,199.99 at HP. How about a capable enterprise-grade Ultrabook with enhanced security and some extra graphical oomph? The HP ProBook 460 16 can be yours for $1,459 at HP (that's nearly half off, by the way). That's not even all of them.

HP Spectre x360 16 2-in-1 (Core Ultra 7, RTX 4050, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) | was $2,199.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy HP's most premium Ultrabook, this 16-inch 2-in-1 convertible is equipped with the latest powerful and efficient Intel Core Ultra CPUs, features a gorgeous 2.8K OLED touch screen with stylus support, rocks one of the best keyboards and sound systems in any laptop, and also includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a versatile, flexible premium Windows laptop that is excellent in every category and still has a discrete GPU. ❌Avoid if: You don't need or want a 2-in-1 design, as you're paying extra for that gorgeous touchscreen and 360-degrees hinge. 💰Price check: $2,179 at HP 🔍Trusted review: HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) review — A premium 2-in-1 laptop that does it all | LaptopMag ❓Why Best Buy? Best Buy is one of the most trusted retailers for electronic products, with excellent customer support, a standard 15-day return window, and a price match guarantee. My Best Buy members (with a free tier available) get added perks including free 2-day shipping, extended 60-day return windows, exclusive discounts and promotions, superior customer support and discounted repairs, and more.

The HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) may be my personal pick of the bunch, but HP is discounting plenty of other RTX-powered laptops right now, too. Whatever you need, there's bound to be something perfect for you here.

An NVIDIA RTX-powered laptop for every occasion

I love the HP Spectre x360 14, and the 16-inch version is all the same greatness but with an NVIDIA GPU inside. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 is one of the best Windows laptops ever, and earned a nearly perfect score in my HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) review. I adore that laptop for its impeccable build quality, class-leading display, fantastic keyboard and touchpad, crystal clear speakers, and a great balance between performance and endurance. The HP Spectre x360 16 is everything great about its smaller 14-inch sibling, but with a larger display and more power.

I haven't reviewed the Spectre x360 16 myself, but you can check out this HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) review from our siblings at LaptopMag, who praise the laptop for many of the same reasons I praised the 14-inch version. The OLED display is crisp, vibrant, and impossibly beautiful, touch and stylus support go hand-in-hand with that smooth 360-degrees hinge and convertible design, the speakers are among the best in any Windows laptop, the keyboard is tactile and responsive — and the performance is phenomenal.

That's because the Spectre x360 16 has something the 14-inch version does not... a discrete NVIDIA RTX GPU. HP and NVIDIA are a potent combination, and it means the Spectre x360 16 boasts all the power you need for creative work, video editing, light gaming, and other graphically intense tasks. No, this isn't a full-fledged gaming laptop, but it does a fantastic job balancing its premium design with its added GPU prowess, and it does so for a discounted $1,699.99 at Best Buy, which is a full $500 off the sticker price.

With this deal, the OMEN Transcend 14 is now a great value for a premium, compact gaming laptop. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

If I were to recommend my second favorite deal, it'd be for the HP OMEN Transend 14 for just $1,199.99 at HP, a $400 discount on a wonderfully thin and light 14-inch gaming laptop powered by an NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU. In my HP OMEN Transcend 14 review, I loved the laptop's smooth and colorful OLED display, sleek and beautiful design, and comfortable keyboard, but criticized it for its high starting price. This deal more than solves that, giving you a very premium and compact gaming laptop for just a little more than the all-plastic, entry level gaming laptops that come a dime a dozen.

If you want similar performance and a larger screen and don't mind a less premium design or feature set, the similarly-equipped HP OMEN 17 is only $929.99 at HP, getting you a capable gaming laptop for less than $1,000. On the other side of the spectrum, the big and powerful HP OMEN Transcend 16 is equipped with a desktop-grade 14th Gen Intel Core i7 and an RTX 4070, giving you enough power to play all the best PC games at medium to high settings.

Not everything revolves around gaming, though. The HP Envy 17 for $1,199.99 at HP is a very well-rounded, large-screened laptop perfect for productivity and creative work thanks to its capable Intel Core Ultra 7, generous RAM and SSD storage, and an RTX 3050 that gives you a little extra boost when you need it. For the business people, the enterprise HP ProBook 460 16 is ultra secure but doesn't slack on power, as it does come with an RTX 2050 inside. It's an entry-level GPU, but it's still better than no discrete GPU at all, and this laptop is nearly half off at $1,459 at HP.

Whichever laptop you choose, you'll be getting HP's guarantee of quality, an NVIDIA GPU, and a great deal.