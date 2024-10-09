I used every mini PC from one of the top brands, and my favorites are on sale while October Prime Day runs its final hours!

I've always been a fan of mini PCs; the fact that you can get a machine with decent hardware that's no bigger than a router is a big allure, and I used dozens of models in the last 12 years. In recent years, Geekom has emerged as a leading manufacturer in this category, delivering a differentiated portfolio. I used all the mini PCs Geekom released in the last three years, and if you're just looking to buy something for day-to-day tasks or need something with a bit of grunt, you'll find both options in this list.

The best mini PC that Geekom currently has to offer is the A8; it is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, and the Radeon 780M does a great job at gaming. While not on par with a dedicated GPU (obviously), you get playable framerates in most games, and that's a big deal in and of itself. The A8 retails for $699, but it's down to $594 for Prime Day; this model has 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

If you need additional power, I'd recommend the Ryzen 9 8945HS variant of the A8; it has the same Radeon 780M, but you get 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, and it costs $721 right now — down from $849. If you don't need that much power and want an affordable option instead, the GT12 Pro is a good alternative at $492.

Geekom XT13 Pro (Intel i7-13620H/32GB/1TB SSD) | was $679 now $577 at Amazon The XT13 Pro is the Intel-based choice if you're not keen on AMD. It has a similar design with a brushed metal chassis, and it is powered by the 13th Gen Core i7-13620H. It isn't quite as fast as the A8, but it comes close, and at $577, it is a decent value. The i9-13900H model of the XT13 Pro is a true powerhouse, but it costs $806. 👀See at: Amazon

Geekom GT12 Pro (Intel i7-12650H/32GB/1TB SSD) | was $579 now $492 at Amazon Geekom used the same chassis as the A8 on the GT12 Pro, and while the internals are different — it is powered by the 12th Gen Core i7-12650H — you get the same great connectivity. It is a good choice if you need a mini PC that handles day-to-day tasks with ease. 👀See at: Amazon

Geekom has plenty of great choices available

Overall, the A8 is a terrific choice if you want a mini PC for gaming in addition to productivity. It has four USB-A ports based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard, and dual USB-C ports — one with USB4 Gen3 and PD. There's also an SD card slot, HDMI 2.0, 2.5GbE connectivity, and 3.5mm audio out. The built-in fan is audible under load, but it doesn't get to the point where it gets distracting.

The XT13 Pro is a good alternative if you prefer Intel, and the i9 model uses Intel Xe and is great at gaming. It has the same port configuration, but you get an additional M.2 slot, and the fan doesn't get quite as loud. The GT12 Pro also has a strong showing, and it manages to hold its own in productivity tasks.

If I had to choose one model, it'd be the A8; Geekom did all the right things with the mini PC, and the combination of Ryzen hardware along with extensive connectivity makes it an easy recommendation. The fact that you can get it for $594 is a great bargain.

