Time's running out — This $599 RTX 3050 laptop is the PERFECT holiday gift for aspiring gamers on Cyber Monday
Bag the perfect gaming laptop while it's at its cheapest.
No doubt tactically falling into place roughly a month before the holidays in December, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to grab a massive discount on tech gifts. This Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop, now $599.99 at Amazon, is ideal for a first-time PC gamer without presenting them with a paperweight. Plays modern games on the go or hooked up to an external monitor like a traditional PC.
Acer Nitro 5 — Core i5-12500H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 3050 |
was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon
Targeting 1080p gaming at the entry level, this slick laptop features a backlit keyboard and the usual space-age design you'd expect. Enough power to rival Steam Deck while doubling as a traditional laptop running Windows 11.
✅Perfect for: Competitive multiplayer shooters like Fortnite and Apex Legends, the 144Hz screen supports super smooth visuals.
❌Avoid it if: You want to play AAA single-player titles at maximum settings. The RTX 3050 GPU can handle modern games with lower graphical presets.
💰Price check: $699.99 at Newegg
For the aspiring gamer on the go
It's not the most powerful gaming laptop in the world, but this Acer Nitro 5 is far from some of the complete junk I've seen peddled over this Black Friday to Cyber Monday weekend. It'll run the most popular free-to-play shooters like Fortnite, arguably the target audience here.
The 15.6 chassis holds an LCD screen capable of 1080p resolution, though it supports 144Hz refresh rates to allow for smoother gameplay. It's a little higher than modern consoles, which typically aim for 120Hz, so it's nice to have.
8GB of RAM and a previous-generation NVIDIA 3050 graphics card won't be up for tackling the most demanding modern games at high settings, but lowering the visual fidelity and leaning on DLSS upscaling tech will help.
It's the second time I've seen an RTX 3050 laptop for $599, and it's such an easy recommendation for a budget-level pickup. Time's running out, though. Don't miss your chance to grab it for Cyber Monday!
