Lenovo extends employee pricing to everyone, saving you up to $3,000 on the ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Lenovo has a new "you pay what we pay sale" going on right now that allows anyone to get devices at the same prices that Lenovo's employees would pay. It's an excellent way to get a device at a significant discount, though it's generally only older devices that are part of the promotion.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) is 65% off. That's a discount of $3,174.01 — the penny makes all the difference, of course. The retail price for the PC was once $4,959 but that launch price was from years ago. The current price tag delivers a better bargain than many of the best Windows laptops on the market.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) | $4.959 $1,790 (opens in new tab) This heavily discounted laptop has 32GB of RAM and can flip around into various modes to meet different demands. It runs on an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, which is a bit older at this point but is still enough for everyday work.

Lenovo likely wants to clear out its stock of old models. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8), which launches this month, runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core CPU. That chip is two generations newer than the one inside the ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6).

When the ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) was new, it earned a 4.5/5 stars in our review. The sixth generation of the X1 Yoga was a sizeable refresh in terms of design, so it doesn't look dated. The screen of the laptop has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which was rare at the time but has since become more common.

We've seen similar deals from Lenovo lately. The ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 10) and ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) are still discounted by over $1,000 for select models. Those laptops run on Intel's 12th Gen CPUs, so they're not quite the latest available, but they're a bump up from 11th Gen chips.