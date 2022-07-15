Microsoft must be nuts to sell the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i for $910 off

Prime Day may be over, but you can still save a bunch on some of the best Windows laptops if you know where to look. Right now, you can save $910 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i. That's not a typo in which I added an extra zero. You can get Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i which usually retails for over $1,700 for just $850. The price on the listing says "starting from $849.99," but only one model is available through the Microsoft Store as part of the deal.

The discounted model of the IdeaPad Slim 9i features a 14-inch 4K UHD display (with touch), an 11th Gen Intel EVO Core i7 CPU, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also has 16 GB of memory and 512 GB of storage. Those specs line up well against some higher-end machines, even though the discounted deal is approaching mid-range pricing.

While it may be tempting to always pick up the latest and greatest gadgets, you'll often get a better bang for your buck when picking up a device that's one generation old. The 11th Gen Intel CPU inside the IdeaPad Slim 9i is still an excellent processor that's more than capable of handling modern workloads. When that chip is paired with the other specs of the discounted Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i, you get a great deal.

If you're on the hunt for a Lenovo laptop but need one with a 12th Gen Intel CPU, the company recently launched the Lenovo Slim 9i.