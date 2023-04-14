The Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 are an insane value at $650 off

Dell launched its new XPS 15 and XPS 17 earlier this year, but the best bargains from the XPS lineup are last year's models. Right now, you can save up to $650 on the Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 as part of the company's spring sale. Up until recently, you had to enter the promo code "SAVE150" at checkout to get the best deal, but Dell seems to have simply slashed an additional $150 off the previous sale price.

There are several models on sale, but the best deal on the XPS 15 side of things is likely the model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H and an NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. That XPS 15 currently costs $1,249, down from its normal price of $1,899.

Those internals are from last year, but they still deliver excellent performance. While there is a bump up from Intel's 12th Gen laptop chips to its 13th Gen CPUs, the improvement isn't as large as we've seen between other generations.

An XPS 17 with similar specs is $650 off as well. That model is also powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics.

The discounted XPS 15 and 17 are among the best Windows laptops, especially if you consider the value they deliver at their current discounted prices.

The RTX 3050 inside both of these laptops is the entry-level GPU from the RTX 30-Series, but it's still powerful enough to handle professional workloads and some of the best PC games. Since Intel and NVIDIA have released newer CPUs and GPUs, companies like Dell are looking to clear out old stock. That means anyone looking for a laptop can take advantage of the opportunity.