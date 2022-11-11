The Surface Laptop 4 has up to $400 in discounts at the Microsoft Store

While we now have a Surface Laptop 5, the previous-gen version is certainly no slouch. Ahead of Black Friday, Microsoft is offering a truly massive discount on this exemplary laptop.

The Surface Laptop 4 was a huge leap from its predecessor, gaining AMD processor options for the first time. With configs running all the way up to an Intel Core i7 with 16GB RAM, this ultrabook will serve you well across a variety of basic to mid-level productivity tasks, and may even afford you enough juice for some higher-end creativity tools like Photoshop or 1080p Adobe Premier video editing. For the most part, though, this device revolves around Microsoft Office productivity tools, alongside email and high-quality web browsing. This isn't a laptop that will stutter and chug while browsing YouTube, and it will demolish large documents and spreadsheets with consummate ease.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 4 $999 $599 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) Ahead of Black Friday, Microsoft is offering a deep discount on its previous-gen Surface Laptop 4 ultrabook. While you won't be doing high-end gaming on this laptop, its elegant profile and polished veneer are absolutely great for basic productivity tasks across Office, and email, with a bit of Netflix and Xbox cloud gaming on the side.

There are various discounts ranging from $200 all the way up to $400 off the asking price. Some configurations are already sold out as of writing, so if you're interested, I wouldn't wait too long before jumping on it.

This is undoubtedly one of the best Windows laptops in recent memory, with its sleek alcantara fabric keyboard and bold and beautiful 4:3 aspect ratio display. Many of Microsoft's partner OEMs look to the Surface range for design inspiration and it's for good reason; they're simply often more polished and elegant when it comes to raw execution. The downside is that they're often far, far more expensive than competing affordable laptops. Thanks to this deal, though, that's all changed a bit.

Keep it locked to Windows Central for the best Black Friday laptop deals and best Black Friday Xbox deals as we head deeper into the winter season.