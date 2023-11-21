This $380 Dell Inspiron 15 has excellent reviews and everything you need for light computing

There are some great laptop deals going on right now for Black Friday. While you may be tempted to buy a Chromebook if you're on a budget, there are affordable options on the Windows side of things. The Dell Inspiron 15 (3520) was a budget-friendly laptop when it launched at its normal price of $599.99, and it is still a bargain now thanks to a Black Friday that cuts its price to $379.99.

The Inspiron 15 is a consumer laptop that's sold alongside business devices. That means it has a lot of legacy ports and focuses on productivity. It's like a reliable sedan, it will get you from point A to point B, but it won't look sexy during the trip.

Dell Inspiron 15 3520 | was $599.99 now $379.99 This budget-friendly laptop is even more affordable thanks to a $220 Black Friday discount. The specs of the Inspiron 15 aren't anything to write home about, but they're enough for everyday computing and browsing the web. If you need a basic laptop and are on a budget, this is one of the better Windows laptops available.

✅Perfect for: Those on a budget who need a basic Windows laptop for web browsing and everyday computing. ❌Avoid it if: You need a powerful machine, a laptop with a USB-C port, or a high-resolution display. 💰Price check: $448 at Amazon 👀 Alternative deal: Dell Inspiron 15 (non-touch) | was $429.99 now $329.99 at Dell

The Dell Inspiron 15 earned a 4 out of 5 when I reviewed its non-touch version back in December 2021. (Image credit: Future)

Just a few years ago, you had to spend far more than $400 to get a good Windows laptop. As technology has improved, more basic and affordable components have reached a point where they can handle everyday computing. If you need a powerhouse workstation or gaming laptop, you can pick up one with the latest specs, but if you just browse the web and do general productive work, your price point is likely lower than you expect.

I reviewed the non-touch version of the Dell Inspiron 15 back in December 2021. That laptop earned high marks for its wide port selection, large screen, and low starting price. The touch version of the Inspiron 15 has the same benefits but, of course, adds a touch screen.

If a touch screen isn't important to you, the non-touch version of the Inspiron 15 is a better deal. Not only can you get the non-touch Inspiron 15 for $329.99 right now, that laptop has a 12th Gen Intel Core processor rather than the 11th Gen Intel Core processor seen in the discounted touch model.