I'm genuinely shocked by how much laptop $280 can get you for the next few hours — a 58% off flash sale will do it, though

There are some Cyber Monday gems out there, if you're willing to look for them.

Only hours remain in Cyber Monday, and time is rapidly running out to take advantage of all the sales. These final moments are revealing some surprising deals, too, like Lenovo slicing 58% off a modern Windows laptop that's already considered a great value. Now, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 feels like an actual steal for only $279.99 at Lenovo. You have to act fast, though — this deal doesn't have much longer, and over 3,500 people have added this laptop to their cart lately.

Unbelievable Value 💰 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 (Gen 9)

Was: $679.99

Display: 15.6-inch IPS LCD, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, touch support, anti-glare. Processor: Intel Core 3 100U (6-cores, up to 4.6GHz) w/ Intel Graphics. Memory: 8GB DDR5 RAM @ 5,200MHz. Storage: 512GB M.2 2242 NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD. Features: Backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor, webcam privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6, MIL-STD-810H durability. Warranty: 1-year Standard. Launch date: 2024.

Not the only ridiculous laptop deal right now, but it's up there

We haven't reviewed this exact laptop, but James Holland at our sister site Tech Radar gave it 4/5 stars in their review. (Image credit: Tech Radar)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 (Gen 9) is a value-driven, full-blown Windows laptop that — even at its full retail price — offers a surprising number of features not often found in budget devices. Lenovo decided to lop $400 off that $680 price tag in a short-lived Cyber Monday sale, though, possibly making this laptop the best you can buy for less than $300.

If you're willing to spend around twice that amount, you can get an equally ridiculous HP laptop with 32GB of RAM for less than $600 — that deal takes the cake for the most insane promotion of Cyber Monday.

Back to the laptop at hand, though. The IdeaPad Slim 3i isn't anything too impressive at first glance. It runs full Windows 11 Home on its 15.6-inch IPS LCD display, it has a full-sized keyboard with a tenkey number pad, there's a 720p webcam with built-in microphones, and it comes with the Lenovo guaranty of baffling levels of durability.

Except, that 15.6-inch display also has multi-touch support; that full-sized keyboard is also backlit; that HD webcam also has a physical privacy shutter; there's even a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello biometric authentication. Those are all features you can't normally expect in a budget laptop, so it's even more interesting to see so many in the same low-cost device.

You're also getting the 6-core Intel Core 3 N100U, which admittedly isn't a terribly powerful processor, but is surprisingly capable for casual and everyday workloads. That's paired with 8GB of fast, modern RAM and a generous 512GB SSD — which is also surprisingly modern. You're getting Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support on top of that, as well as a varied port selection (with USB Type-C) and 65W fast charging.

The end result? A durable, reliable Windows laptop with future-proofed hardware and a lot of convenient features that you won't be able to live without once you have them. Again, and I mean this sincerely, I am shocked by how much laptop the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15 (Gen 9) gives you for just $279.99 at Lenovo. Seriously, though, don't wait on this deal. It's a Cyber Monday Doorbuster set to disappear at a moment's notice, and over 3,500 people have already added it to their cart recently.

