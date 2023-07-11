Screw Prime Day: Get these sub-$1000 prebuilt gaming PCs from Newegg instead

It may be Prime Day right now, but that doesn't mean that all the best deals are on Amazon's storefront. In fact, many of the top discounts on PC components and prebuilt rigs are available on Newegg, including amazing deals on these three gaming PCs — two of which are just under $1,000.

MSI Codex R (Intel Core i5-13400F, NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5-4800, 1TB PCIe SSD): was $1,099 now $989.99 at Newegg This prebuilt features a 13th Gen Core i5 CPU, an RTX 4060, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD. With it, you can look forward to a quality 1080p gaming experience with high settings and framerates, along with a good amount of storage and some stylish RGB to boot. Price Check: Amazon $1,299.99 (32GB RAM, 2TB SSD) ✅Pros: Great for 1080p, DDR5, 1TB of storage, most affordable ❌Cons: Not great for 1440p

Skytech Nebula (Intel Core i5-12400F, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti, 16GB DDR4-3200, 500GB SSD): was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Newegg This Skytech rig is also a great option under $1,000. Compared to the MSI prebuilt, it's got a 12th Gen CPU instead of 13th Gen, older DDR4 RAM, and only a 500GB SSD. However, those caveats are arguably worth it for the inclusion of an RTX 4060 Ti. The performance bump it gives makes it a strong choice for high-end 1080p or a solid 1440p experience. You could always upgrade the SSD later! Price Check: Skytech $1,149.99 (Ryzen 7 5700X) ✅Pros: Strong choice for 1440p, still under $1,000 ❌Cons: DDR4, small SSD

YEYIAN Shoge (Intel Core i5-13400F, NVIDIA RTX 4070, 16GB DDR4-3200, 1TB PCIe SSD): was $1,599 now $1,289 at Newegg Willing to spend over $1,000, YEYIAN's RTX 4070-equipped prebuilt will serve you well. DDR4 is a bit of a bummer, but the performance of the 4070 will easily allow you to push for the high end of 1440p and ultrawide gaming. Price Check: Amazon $1,352.34 ✅Pros: Perfect for 1440p, great for ultrawide, 1TB SSD ❌Cons: DDR4, over $1,000

If you're looking to save as much as possible or are targeting a good, but not elite 1080p experience, go with the MSI Codex R. Folks after high-end 1080p or 1440p should look to Skytech Nebula (consider upgrading the storage with this deal on Samsung's fastest SSD), while the RTX 4070-powered YEYIAN Shoge is ideal for a top-notch 1440p or ultrawide setup.

Why we like these deals

While there are certainly less expensive prebuilts available on Amazon during Prime Day, those lower costs don't come without some serious caveats. For example, many of those systems on sale right now have aging GPUs, underpowered CPUs, and/or only 8GB of RAM — an amount that's quickly becoming insufficient for modern PC gaming.

In contrast, these Newegg deals feature systems with more modern components like 12th and 13th Gen Intel processors and RTX 40 series graphics cards, and save you more than what you would on comparable systems sold by Amazon. For those reasons, you should go with one of these prebuilts if you want to save money while also getting a gaming PC you can actually rely on.

Keep in mind that no matter which PC you choose, you'll be able to use and take advantage of DLSS 3, the latest version of NVIDIA's performance-improving technology. In addition to using image upscaling like previous DLSS iterations do, DLSS 3 also has a new feature called frame generation that uses an algorithm to inject new frames between "native" ones. Frame generation has a massive positive performance impact in most games, making it much easier to achieve excellent framerates when playing at high settings.