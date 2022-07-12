The best 2-bay Synology NAS you can buy is on sale right now for Prime Day

The Synology DiskStation DS220+ has been a longtime favorite of ours. The NAS enclosure ticks all the boxes for a home server, offering two drive bays, an Intel processor, upgradable RAM, and a fantastic user-friendly OS interface. It's the dream NAS for those looking to purchase their first enclosure.

It's also on sale right now, available for just $246 on Amazon (opens in new tab).

Save $64 on the best two-bay Synology NAS

Inside, you'll find the dual-core Intel Celeron J4025, capable of boosting up to2.9GHz. This little processor is capable of handling some 4K transcoding, making the DS220+ a good option for a starter Plex NAS too! The 2GB of DDR4 RAM is plenty for a two-bay NAS, but it can also be upgraded to 6GB.

There are two 1Gb LAN ports with link aggregation support for enhanced network bandwidth, and the Synology DiskStation Manager OS will have you up and running in no time at all. Honestly, if you're wanting the best Prime Day deal on the best NAS, this is it.

