Best Prime Day laptop deals: Live updates on Dell, Lenovo, Apple, Razer offers

Refresh

(Image credit: ASUS) Flip out with 31% off the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 during Prime Day VivoBooks are among the most affordable laptops around, and ASUS has made them even better with deep savings during Amazon's Prime Day event. This 14-inch VivoBook Flip, regularly priced at $480, is down to just $330. That's about 31% off the regular price for Amazon Prime members. This model is fully convertible, meaning it can be used as a tablet or as a notebook. It has an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, in all best reserved for lighter work. The 14-inch touch display has an FHD resolution, there's Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and there's even a fingerprint reader for added security.

(Image credit: Gigabyte) Grab the mighty Gigabyte A7 K1 for 30% off at Amazon's Prime Day Gigabyte is blowing out stock at Amazon for Prime Day, and some of the deals are frankly too good to pass up by anyone who needs a new high-performance gaming laptop. That's reflected by how quickly these deals are drying up due to low stock. The Gigabyte A7 K1 here is discounted by 30%, bringing the total price down to just $1,016 from the usual $1,449. You get an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU combined with a NVIDIA RTX 3060 laptop GPU with 6GB of VRAM, as well as 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an enormous 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The 17.3-inch display is sized perfectly for those who prefer not hooking up an external screen, and the 1080p resolution will allow you to max out plenty of modern games.

(Image credit: Dell) This Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is down to just $392 at Dell Amazon isn't the only retailer hosting a massive sale; Dell's Black Friday in July event has a huge selection of its laptops on sale, including the Inspiron 15 3000. This affordable laptop is currently enjoying another $208 off the usual $600 price, bringing the total down to just $392. Considering the performance hardware inside, this is a rather impressive deal. You get an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and 8GB of DDR4-2666MHz RAM, plus there's a 41Wh battery to keep you running. The display is sized at 15.6 inches, it has an FHD resolution, an anti-glare finish, and a thin bezel around all sides. If you're shopping for a great deal on an Intel Core-equipped laptop, it'll be tough to beat this one.

(Image credit: Gigabyte) This deal was so popular it's now sold out. Be sure to check Amazon for more great laptop deals. A lot of gaming laptops on sale for Prime Day are firmly in the mid-range category, and that's OK for a lot of people who don't care about the most cutting-edge performance for AAA gaming. That changes with the Gigabyte A5 X1, which has some impressive hardware for the asking price. It regularly costs about $1,749, but it's currently down to just $1,200 for Amazon's Prime Day event. That's about $549 or 31% off the regular price. The A5 X1 so heavily discounted comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor with eight cores and a clock up to 4.6GHz, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a NVIDIA RTX 3070 laptop GPU 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. This laptop is no joke, and it will crush modern AAA games. The 15.6-inch display with FHD resolution allows for blazing refresh rates, Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5GbE make it easy to connect, and there are plenty of ports for accessories. This is an insane deal on a killer gaming laptop, but it's only available for Amazon Prime members.

(Image credit: Windows Central) Get Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Gaming laptop for just $600 at Amazon on Prime Day Gaming laptops have a reputation for being some of the most expensive PCs on the market, but Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Gaming lineup has always attempted to reverse the trend. And now, thanks to big savings for Amazon's Prime Day, you can pick up a mid-range gaming laptop for just $600. That's a savings of almost 20%. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gaming laptop has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, backed up by 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a dedicated NVIDIA GTX 1650 laptop GPU. Along with the 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, this laptop is going to deliver an excellent 1080p gaming experience with modern games. The keyboard has generous 1.5mm key travel and a white backlight, excellent port selection (including USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and Ethernet) makes it easy to connect accessories, and the three free months of Xbox Game Pass will help you get a headstart on your library of games.

(Image credit: LG) LG's gram 15Z95P is currently $600 off at Amazon for Prime Day LG's gram laptops have a reputation for being some of the lightest on the market; they really take the "gram" name to heart. Despite the thin and light build, they have a comfy keyboard, sizable touchpad, and fairly generous port selection including dual Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI, microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. This specific model on sale at Amazon for Prime Day has an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics for excellent performance, as well as 16GB of LPDDR4x-4266MHz RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. You'll be able to handle just about any non-specialized task with ease on the gram 15. Its 15.6-inch display has a 1920x1080 resolution with 99% sRGB color, the 80Wh battery is huge for all-day life, and the whole package weighs in at just 2.49 pounds. Regularly priced at $1,600, this laptop is down to just $1,000 for Amazon Prime members. Don't miss out if you're in search of a lightweight laptop that doesn't make sacrifices.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro is 42% off at Amazon for Prime Day Samsung's Galaxy Book laptops are some of the best around despite them not being quite as well-known as the likes of Dell, HP, and Lenovo. They're built to a high standard, they have gorgeous displays, and they come with modern performance hardware. They're also super slim, making them an excellent choice for those on the move. And while the price is usually somewhere within the mid-range area, Amazon's Prime Day has a huge discount right now on the Galaxy Book Pro 13. This laptop is Intel Evo certified with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. Samsung clocks the battery life at more than 20 hours (though that number will come down during regular use), you get Wi-Fi 6, and there's decent port selection. The 13.3-inch AMOLED display is a knockout with superb color. You'll normally pay about $1,000 for this laptop, but right now it's down to just $580 for Prime members.

(Image credit: Windows Central) Dell's XPS 13 is almost $600 off during its Black Friday in July sales event The Dell XPS 13 is one of our favorite laptops ever, but its premium design and performance hardware can keep it out of an acceptable price range for many people. Thankfully, Dell is having its own Black Friday in July sales event as Amazon hosts Prime Day. You can find many of Dell's most popular laptops on sale, including this XPS 13. This particular model has a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x-4267MHz RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. This shouldn't be purchased as a gaming laptop but it will handle just about anything else, including photo editing, heavy web browsing, video streaming, spreadsheets, and email. Its 13.3-inch display has crisp a 3840x2160 (UHD) resolution with touch functionality, and it comes with plenty of ports including dual Thunderbolt 4 and a microSD card reader. Regularly priced at $1,600, the XPS 13 is now down to just $1,029 at Dell's official website.

(Image credit: HP) HP Pavilion x360 Convertible down to $660 at Amazon The HP Pavilion x360 is often considered a favorite mid-range laptop, wrapping a solid workhorse into a sleek metal shell. The latest $120 price cut this Prime Day makes the Pavilion x360 even easier to recommend, ideal for professionals and students looking for a high-quality laptop that won’t fail to deliver. Best of all, it has a 360-degree hinge, supporting various poses for work and play. Pricing starts at $659.99 at Amazon this Prime Day, including an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This base configuration will serve anyone who frequents the web and email with lightweight productivity around the clock, though the lack of a dedicated GPU doesn’t make this great for heavier tasks.

(Image credit: Apple) 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro get $200 Prime Day price cuts If Windows isn’t for you, these MacBook Pro deals are a tempting alternative. Buyers can save up to 10% on Apple’s newest 2021 MacBook Pro family during Prime Day, reducing its 14-inch and 16-inch models by $200 throughout the two-day shopping event. These MacBook Pro models deliver some of Apple’s best portable performance, decked with variants of its M1 Pro chips and 16GB RAM. The cheaper 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,799 with a 10% price cut, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro offers more screen from $2,299. Amazon also has 1TB storage configurations available on both sizes, with the same $200 off. These are ideal for heavier workloads, such as digital creatives and others demanding high performance.

(Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15 with AMD CPU 32% off during Prime Day Lenovo’s IdeaPad lineup of laptops has always been about delivering excellent value, and with the current sale going on at the official Lenovo website you can save even more. There are a ton of laptops available, but this one caught our eye due to the affordable price. If you’re looking for a laptop for productivity or homework, video streaming, email, and just about any other day-to-day computing, this one should do the trick on the cheap. The IdeaPad 3 15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor with four cores, 8GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM, and AMD’s Radeon integrated graphics. It comes with 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage, and there’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for easy wireless connectivity. The 15.6-inch display has a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, it’s touch enabled, and it has an anti-glare finish with about 300 nits brightness. A fingerprint reader adds some security to the mix. This laptop is currently 32% off the regular price, bringing it down to just $480.

(Image credit: Windows Central) Microsoft Surface Pro 8 up to 30% off this Prime Day Part PC, part tablet — Microsoft has reduced its latest Surface Pro 8 series for Amazon Prime Day. With time, the famed 2-in-1 device has become one of the best premium PCs, spanning various configurations to accommodate different workloads and lifestyles. Prime Day cuts the Surface Pro 8 down between 26% and 30% this week, starting at just $1,187 via Amazon. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the firm’s latest flagship PC, compacting an entire workstation into a 13-inch tablet. The hardware includes Intel's best 11th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 chips, Iris Xe Graphics, and onboard SSDs. Using the optional Type Cover extends the tablet into a full-fledged laptop, while the Surface Pen unlocks inking for an authentic virtual canvas. Plus, if you have the cash to spend, Surface Pro 8 supports up to an Intel Core i7 processor, with 32GB RAM and a beefy 1TB SSD.