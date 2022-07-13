Get the excellent SteelSeries Arctis 1 headset for the rock bottom price of $25 this Prime Day

While the premium gaming headsets that go on sale for Prime Day usually get all the attention, it's important not to forget about the discounts many affordable options get, too. A noteworthy case in point is the fantastic SteelSeries Arctis 1, which has had its price slashed to just $25 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a 50% discount from its $50 MSRP, making this one of the best Prime Day deals available right now.

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 is one of the best bang-for-your-buck gaming headsets on the entire market, as it sounds nearly as good as more expensive options and is compatible with any platform that supports 3.5mm audio jack connections. Its 40mm drivers are surprisingly powerful for such an low-cost option, and the detachable "ClearCast" noise cancelling microphone does a great job of cleanly capturing your voice as well.

While the headset isn't quite as comfy as some more expensive options, it's still enjoyable to use for long play sessions. SteelSeries also made the padded steel-reinforced headband adjustable, so you can extend or retract it in order to find the perfect fit for you.

Finally, the Arctis 1 is ⁠— much like SteelSeries' other headsets ⁠— quite stylish. The sleek design and neutral colors are muted compared to some of the bolder designs other manufacturers stick with, but if you're someone that prefers something minimalist, you'll love the look of the Arctis 1. Notably, this minimalist approach, as well as the detachable mic, helps the headset blend in with non-gaming headphones. This means you can listen to music or podcasts with them while on the go without looking like a goofball, which is always a plus in our book.

