Grab the HyperX Cloud Core wireless gaming headset on sale for just $60

The HyperX Cloud Core wireless gaming headset has dropped in price to $59.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). You can also find this price at a couple of other retailers as well. The headset normally sells for around $100. We even shared a deal on it a month or so ago when we saw it drop to $80 because that was one of the best deals we'd ever seen at the time. Today's it's $20 cheaper than that and at its best price ever.



You can also get the wired version on sale. The Cloud Core Wired is down to $34.99 (opens in new tab) from a street price around $60, although that's a price we've seen before.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Core wireless headset $100 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The wireless design includes a battery life that can last for up to 20 hours. It also has DTS:x support, which means spatial audio to identify where sounds are coming from. Plus the price is the best we've seen.

The Cloud Core series from HyperX is relatively new, and it's a great lineup of headsets. These come with HyperX-engineered audio, and they are designed for gamers so long-term comfort and durability are a priority.

When it comes to audio, you can actually get virtual 7.1 surround sound with the wireless headset thanks to the digital signal processing sound card. That means not only hearing every moment, but having the spatial audio to know exactly where those noises are coming from. Hear your enemy sneaking up behind you or follow the action as it blasts off screen. The USB audio control box the headset comes with also gives you easy access to the mic and headset volume and a mute button so you can easily mute yourself.

The headset is built with a sturdy aluminum frame and has memory foam where it touches your head so it'll stay comfortable for a long time. The mic is also detachable and has noise-cancelling technology to help keep your voice clear for your teammates.

Use the Cloud Core with your PC or connect via the 3.5mm cable to your Xbox.