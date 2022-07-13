Snag this amazing Razer Kraken headset Prime Day deal before it's too late

Razer is well known for its wide variety of excellent gaming headsets, with the Razer Kraken standing out as one of the best. During the closing hours of Prime Day, you can pick one up for just $38 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a full 53% lower than the $80 MSRP, making this one of the best Razer Prime Day deals we've ever seen.

Though the 2019 version of the Kraken is a few years old and is generally outclassed by Razer's latest "V3" versions, it's also less expensive, and is still a fantastic headset that we strongly recommend — especially at this low of a price. The 50mm drivers deliver rich and powerful sound that gamers will absolutely love, and both the adjustable cushioned headband and thickly padded earcups ensure all-day comfort for long and intense gaming sessions. The retractable mic does a good job of capturing your voice clearly, too, which is great for in-game voice chat and chatting with your friends over Discord or TeamSpeak. The mic is also tuned to automatically reduce background noise, so you don't need to worry about sudden sounds interfering with your callouts.

This last minute Razer deal is too good to be true

Another thing we love about the Kraken is that it uses a 3.5mm audio cable to connect, which makes it widely compatible with a variety of systems including Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch, and many tablets and mobile devices. This makes it a great choice for gamers that own multiple machines, as they'll be able to use the Kraken no matter what they're playing on.

Notably, the 3.5mm cable included in the box also features in-line volume controls, including a volume wheel and a mic mute switch. This makes the process of adjusting volume or muting yourself quick and easy, which is great.

