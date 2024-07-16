One of the best widescreen OLED monitors of all time keeps getting cheaper, and it just dropped another $200

During my time at Windows Central, I've become a product review expert on laptops, desktops, PC and gaming accessories, video games, and... Monitors. Out of all the monitors I've used, one still holds a special place in my heart — Alienware's 34-inch, curved, widescreen QD-OLED gaming monitor is no longer the hottest or latest display on the market, but it's still one of my highest-rated reviews. It also keeps going down in price, and is now cheaper than ever for just $699.99 at Dell.

That's one stellar deal on a stellar gaming monitor, which — by the way — is amazing at everything, not just playing video games.

Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF) | was $899.99 now $699.99 at Dell This monitor released at $1,099.99, and it was still extremely easy to recommend. That price has kept coming down over time, and now you can pick up this awesome widescreen gaming monitor for just $700. It's tough to beat that price.

Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF) | was $899.99 now $699.99 at Dell This monitor released at $1,099.99, and it was still extremely easy to recommend. That price has kept coming down over time, and now you can pick up this awesome widescreen gaming monitor for just $700. It's tough to beat that price.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a balanced, premium widescreen gaming monitor that excels at gaming, content creation, media consumption, and more. ❌Avoid if: You need a very bright monitor, especially for HDR content. 💰Price check: $699.99 at Best Buy | $769.99 at Amazon 🔎Our review: Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF) review — Does it all with ease

Still one of my highest-rated monitor reviews

This is a beautiful, well-rounded gaming monitor that's also very nicely priced. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

My Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF) review went up almost exactly a year ago, and at the time I was immensely impressed by this monitor's gorgeous OLED display, excellent design and build quality, and awesome set of features. It earned a near-perfect 4.5/5 in my review, and wrote in my conclusion that the Alienware AW3423DWF "is unique in that it can truly do it all, with a unique blend of design and features to cater to the creators, the workers, and the gamers."

Since then, this monitor has only gotten better. For one, the price has fallen by a staggering $400 since its launch, if you include this deal bringing it down to $699.99 at Dell (a new best price from Dell, by the way). On top of that, the previously problematic Alienware Command Center software has thankfully come a long way in the last year, and is now much more reliable and consistent.

Probably the biggest advantage of time, however, is the assurance of quality. We can only evaluate products based on the time we can spend with them, but the following months and years can highlight a product's true strengths and weaknesses. The Alienware AW3423DWF has more than proven itself as a reliable, premium gaming monitor, staying steady at a 4.8/5 consumer review score across both Dell and Best Buy with nearly 3,000 reviews.

This high-end Alienware gaming monitor has earned that because of its truly wonderful 34-inch, 21:9 widescreen, curved QD-OLED panel. "QD" here means "Quantum Dot," which translates to more vibrant and deep colors. With 100% of the sRGB and 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamuts, this is also a very color accurate display. A smooth 165Hz refresh rate, quick 0.1ms response time, and the inclusion of HDR support and v-sync support means this monitor performs amazing in a wide variety of games, too.

It's easy to set this monitor up and hide all your cables. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

That OLED panel does a fantastic job keeping itself healthy over time, too, so you don't have to worry about burn-in. You'll have an easy time setting up the monitor at first, with a simple lock-in mechanism for the stand and a convenient rear panel to hide away all your connected cables. It's honestly hard to find fault with this monitor if you're looking for a well-rounded display to do it all... But that doesn't mean there are no flaws.

The Alienware 3423DWF's biggest weakness is absolutely its brightness levels. It's more than bright enough for regular usage, but those that need a very bright monitor (especially if you want to consume high-dynamic range content) will likely be disappointed here. Overall image quality is extremely consistent across the board, but this monitor plays its safe with brightness (likely to help protect the OLED panel from long-term damage).

You can also find plenty of other incredible alternatives out there, especially on our list of the best gaming monitors, if you have specific needs. I'd describe the Alienware AW3423DWF as a "jack of all trades," in that it's great at everything but it's the absolute best in any one category. There are monitors that are brighter, or higher resolution, or faster, or better for productivity with a wider aspect ratio or more ports, or are more color accurate — but there are very few monitors that are as consistently good across the board as this one, and I'd argue that none of them cost this little.

I still love the Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DWF) a year later, and I can't recommend it enough for just $699.99 at Dell.