Best Cyber Monday deals on Nintendo Switch 2023

When I'm not using my Xbox, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck, I'm probably playing my Nintendo Switch. I've regularly used my Switch since it launched and have since also acquired a Switch Lite and Switch OLED. I don't even know how many accessories I've tested for these gaming handhelds over the years or how many games I've played on them — but it's been a lot. So, I decided it would be a good idea to round up the very best Nintendo Switch deals for items that I personally have used and approve of. This list includes specific console deals, game deals, and accessory deals too.

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & 3 Months NSO: $299.00 at Amazon



This bundle specifically gives you the original Nintendo Switch with a dock but also gives you the best-selling Switch game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) membership for free. This service makes it so you can play online games and gives you access to a library of NES and SNES classics.

Nintendo Switch OLED: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle — $349.00 at Walmart ($68 worth of freebies)



This special themed Nintendo Switch OLED comes with a free digital code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as well as a free three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online — the service that allows you to play online and gives you access to a library of NES and SNES classic games. It's a fantastic buy for any Smash fans.

Nintendo Switch Lite: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle — $199.00 at Walmart ($68 worth of freebies)



The Nintendo Switch Lite is a smaller, handheld-only device that cannot be connected to a TV. This adorable edition features a fun Animal Crossing design and comes with a digital copy of the extremely popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons game.

✅Perfect for: People who want a smaller gaming handheld that already comes with a cozy game. ❌Avoid it if: You don't particularly like Animal Crossing or you want a Switch that can be connected to a TV.



🔍Our experience: Nintendo Switch Lite review



🤔 Why Walmart: Walmart Plus memberships get access to early deals, exclusive membership prices, free shipping, and more.

SanDisk 128GB MicroSD Card - Mario Red — was $21.49 now $12.99 at Best Buy



None of the Nintendo Switch systems come with a lot of internal storage so it's a good idea to get a microSD card so you can hold more game data without having to go through the tedious process or archiving, deleting, or otherwise rearranging your game files. This one is at an amazing price and features an iconic mushroom on Mario red. I've personally used this microSD card and highly recommend it.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who plans to play a handful of games on Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, or Switch Lite. ❌Avoid it if: You need a much larger microSD card to handle your gaming needs.

👀 Alternative deal: $12.99 at Amazon



Immortals Fenyx Rising for Nintendo Switch | was $29.99 now $14.99 at Best Buy



In this game, you play as Fenyx, a demigod on a mission to save the ancient Greek gods who have been attacked by Typhon, a powerful Titan. To set things right, you'll need to explore a colorful world, solve puzzles, fight mythical creatures, and acquire better gear to make you stronger. It's a fun open-world game for people who like adventure titles like Zelda. It works on Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition| was $39.99 now $22.84 at Amazon Ubisoft's silly Rabbids from the Rayman series have made their way into the Mushroom Kingdom. Some of them have paired up with Mario and friends and are working to fight off a big baddie taking control of everything. This is a turn-based RPG similar to XCOM (but simplified), and one that will be especially fun for strategy game fans.

✅Perfect for: Fans of Mario games or turn-based strategy games. Also, if you have been hesitant to play tactics games due to how complex they can be, this is a great gateway into the genre. ❌Avoid if: You don't really like Rabbids or strategy games. 💰Price check: $39.80 at Walmart | Sold out at Best Buy

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $69.99 now $47.99 at Amazon This is by far the top-selling Nintendo Switch game of them all and for good reason. It's a cartoony take on competitive racers where each player controls a notable Nintendo character. If you're having trouble, you can throw items at opponents and try to trip them up so you can get ahead. Up to four players can play on one Switch as long as there are enough controllers to go around.

✅Perfect for: People who love multiplayers they can share with players of any skill level. ❌Avoid if: You're more into realistic racing games. 💰Price check: $48.99 at Best Buy

Rocketfish Joy-Con Racing Wheel: was $9.99 now $5.99 at Best Buy These fun accessories are perfect for taking advantage of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's motion controls. Pop a Joy-Con controller in either one and then rotate the wheel and your character will go in that direction in the game. It's a fun way to make the game even more interactive.

✅Perfect for: People who love Mario Kart and want an added layer of immersion. ❌Avoid if: You don't like the colors and want to get different ones to match your Joy-Con controllers. 💰Alternative colors from TALK WORKS: starting at $9.99 at Amazon

Satisfye ZenGrip Pro was $54.99 now $44.99 at Amazon This accessory easily slides on and off the Switch or Switch OLED to provide the comfortable ergonomic grips that the Switch controllers are missing. I personally won't play my Switch in handheld mode without this accessory as it keeps my fingers from cramping up.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants the Switch to be easier and more comfortable to hold.



❌Avoid it if: The person you're buying for tends to only play while docked to a TV and using a full controller. 👀 Alternative Switch Lite deal: was $37.99 now $29.99 at Amazon 🔍 Our experience: Satisfye ZenGrip Pro line for Nintendo Switch and OLED review: The best grip accessory you'll find (at iMore)

PowerA Wireless Controller - Mario Joy: was $44.99 now $34.99 at Best Buy Considering this is a wireless Switch controller, this is currently at a FANTASTIC price. The buttons and joysticks are nice and big making them easier to use. Meanwhile, the ergonomic grips feel great in both adult or kid hands. It's powered by two AA batteries and can last for up to 30 hours. Additional Zelda or Pikachu designs are also available at this price. It's a great accessory for Switch, Switch OLED, or Switch Lite.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who prefers to play with a more traditional controller that actually has ergonomic grips and excellent controls.



❌Avoid it if: You specifically want the Zelda or Pikachu version.



💰 Price check: $44.74 at Walmart



🔍 Our experience: PowerA Pokémon-themed Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch review: Excellent controls and fun designs (at iMore)

HyperX Cloud III Wireless: was $169.99 now $101.99 at Best Buy



The wireless version of this gaming headset is a little more expensive, but it offers an astounding 120 hours of battery life and has comfortable cushioning making it easy to wear for long stretches. I've never had a problem with the audio or mic quality thanks to its amazing design. If you don't need to use the microphone, you can detach it. It's perfect for Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, or Switch Lite. Just pair it via Bluetooth.

More great Black Friday deals

Switch it up for the holidays

Whether you want a stocking stuffer or a main gift LEGO Star Wars can do the trick. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I absolutely love gaming of any kind and as such I own every major console and gaming handheld on the market. So naturally, in addition to my Xbox Series X|S, ROG Ally, and Steam Deck I spend a lot of time with my Nintendo Switch.

I'm sure I've put much more than 1,000 hours of gaming time on my Switch and Switch OLED. They are fantastic devices that I love for their hybrid nature that lets me play in handheld mode or on a TV whenever the mood strikes me. It's one of the reasons that I included the Switch on our list of the best gaming handhelds. The Switch is approaching its seventh year on the market, and during the course of its run I've been able to check out and use a large number of accessories and games. It's nice to see the very best options on sale right now.

If you're just starting out and trying to decide which Switch to get, I highly recommend getting the original Nintendo Switch or the slightly fancier Switch OLED rather than getting the Switch Lite. I can't even tell you how many friends I've had who go for the Switch Lite because it's cheaper and then end up getting a larger Switch later because their family wants to play together on TV. Remember, the Switch Lite doesn't have the internals necessary for TV docking. Thankfully, there are some awesome Cyber Monday deals going on right now that give you a free game with your Switch or Switch OLED purchase, so make sure to get one of those bundles if you do get anything.

As far as games go, there is such a huge library of the best Nintendo Switch games right now to choose from. The most popular game by far is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which can host up to four players on one Switch as long as there are enough controllers to go around. It's a silly racer that allows people to trip up their opponents while traveling through cartoony worlds.

Finally, if you're an adult I highly recommend getting the Satisfye ZenGrip Pro for your Switch. Due to the fact that none of the Switch iterations have ergonomic grips these handhelds can be very uncomfortable to hold. Personally, my pinkies tend to go numb if I hold them for too long. But the Satisfye accessory fixes that by providing a simple plastic grip that easily slides on and off the system.