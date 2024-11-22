Black Friday has come early because one of the best Xbox and PC SSDs with RGB is now on sale for less than $180 at Amazon

Use the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD to light your dark PC gaming nights with RGB lighting and upgrade your gaming rig with 2GB of extra space

In today's gaming market, there are tons of external Solid State Drives (SSD for short) available from various companies that can upgrade your Xbox console or PC rig with the extra storage space necessary to download your favorite video games. But what if you wanted an SSD that's not only fitted with a lot of storage space but with some stylish RGB lighting as an added bonus?

Enter the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD. This device is one of Western Digital's critically-acclaimed SSDs that not only provides 2TB of storage space with fast 2000MB/s read spaces, but it also comes with RGB lighting to brighten your gaming during late evenings. This gadget normally costs a staggeringly high MSRP of $329.99, but with this early Black Friday discount, it's now been reduced by 46% to a more affordable price tag of $178 at Amazon.

Why should you buy the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD?

The WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD is durable, easy-to-use, and packed with tons of space for your favorite games. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Western Digital gaming brand, WD_BLACK has produced a fine line of high-quality gaming accessories over the years from Solid State Drives, External Hard Drives, and microSDs to name a few. The WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD is no exception, as our tech expert Zachary Boddy believes that this device is one of the best External Solid State Drives for gaming. They even stated during their review of the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD that "Western Digital's P40 Game Drive SSD is a stellar external storage upgrade for Xbox Series X|S consoles, and is even better on PC with RGB customization and faster speeds."

So what makes the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD worth the price of admission? To begin with, it comes with over 2TB of storage space (there are also 1TB and 500GB variants) so you can download and store a ton of your favorite videogames inside it whether they be PC Xbox, or PlayStation games.

To complement this massive storage space, the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD is outfitted with a USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2x2) capable of performing reading speeds up to 2,000MB/s. This will ensure that you will be able to download PC and Xbox One games onto the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD super quickly and run them directly through the device to achieve incredibly stable performances with reduced loading times compared to running from the console's internal storage systems.

Other notable features of the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD include a small, compact, and durable design, and RGB light strips that are easily customizable and provide subtle yet comforting light shows to brighten your room during late evenings while playing PC games.

Installing the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD is pretty simple – just plug it in into your PC/Console's USB port and start playing. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

However, you can't launch Xbox Series X|S titles directly through the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD and there's currently no console with Gen 2x2 USB-C standards that can take full advantage of the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD's capabilities. Not to mention that the RGB light strips only activate when you plug into a PC, not home consoles.

That being said, the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD is still a good SSD to store the best Xbox games the Xbox Series X|S has to offer thanks to its lightning-fast read speeds, especially if you're planning on transferring them (along with other apps and save data) onto another console.

While the WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD may not have much value for the Xbox Series X|S compared to other SSDs like the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card (which is also currently on an early Black Friday sale for less than $100), it's an absolute must for PC gamers looking for a 'solid' device to store and run the best PC games.

WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD is currently available for $178 at Amazon thanks to this huge 46% Black Friday discount deal that will save you $151.99 upon purchasing it.

When is Black Friday? Black Friday commences on November 29, 2024. However, many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already begun hosting discount deals for a wide variety of products. In light of this, we recommend keeping an eye out for early discount deals for products you have added to your wishlist at your favorite retailers, just in case they become sold out by the time Black Friday officially starts.