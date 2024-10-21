Fallout TV show star says Season 2 starts filming soon, and that her character's "got some things up her sleeve"

What you need to know

Just over six months since the first season of Amazon's Fallout TV show debuted in April, one of its stars has confirmed that Season 2 will begin filming soon.

Specifically, actress Leslie Uggams recently stated in an interview that the second season is scheduled to start filming in November.

Leslie Uggams plays Betty Pearson, one of Season 1's most prominent characters who temporarily serves as Vault 33's Overseer. Though outwardly kind, viewers eventually learn there's a dark side to her backstory, and it seemingly lines up with Uggams' comment that "Betty's got some things up her sleeve" for the second season.

Since Season 1 came out two years after filming for it started, it's reasonable to guess Season 2 will come out in late 2026. However, early 2026 or even late 2025 are plausible given that many of the costumes, props, and sets made for the first season can presumably be reused.

Six months after the explosive debut of the first season of the Fallout TV show that's based on the acclaimed RPG series, we finally know when Season 2 will begin filming — and according to the actress behind one of its major characters, it's happening soon.

The news comes from a new Screen Rant report, in which the publication noted that during a New York Comic Con interview about the recently released film Deadpool & Wolverine, actress Leslie Uggams briefly discussed Amazon's Fallout show. In addition to talking about the quality of the series itself and her role as Betty Pearson, Uggams also directly confirmed that filming is scheduled to begin next month.

"That is an amazing, amazing show. I am with the Vault People, so I didn't get to see what the Earth people were doing. So when it came on, I was blown away. But Betty's got some things up her sleeve. Just stay tuned," Uggams said, hinting that her character is hiding something or has secret plans that could have a major impact on the events of Season 2. "We start November. I'm excited about it," she added.

Leslie Uggams as Betty Pearson in the Fallout TV show. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Betty Pearson — a former Overseer of Vault 33 that takes office once again during the events of Season 1 — is one of the show's more enigmatic characters, and arguably one of its best outside of the main cast of Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), the Ghoul (Walton Goggins), and Maximus (Aaron Moten). I won't spoil anything specific here, but when Lucy's brother Norm MacLean (Moisés Arias) starts investigating Vault 33 and its neighboring Vaults, he learns something significant about her, and she has some eyebrow-raising reactions to some of his comments that suggest there's more to her pleasant demeanor than she lets on.

It's no surprise, then, that she likely has an ace in the hole or a scheme she's working to carry out. What is surprising, though, is that Fallout Season 2 is already about to start filming even though it's only been just over half a year since the show's April 10 premiere. That means the second season's script and pre-production work was completed in that time, which is a pretty quick turnaround.

Shoots for Season 1 began two years before its debut in July 2022, so if Season 2 follows a similar schedule, it may not come out until around fall 2026. With that said, an earlier release date is entirely possible, especially since the show's production staff now have experience working on it and can presumably reuse many of the costumes, props, and sets from the first season. Many applauded the showrunners' decision to largely use practical assets instead of tons of computer-generated imagery (CGI), and that choice may help accelerate production moving forward.

Maximus in his Brotherhood of Steel power armor in the Fallout show. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Of course, Season 2 will undoubtedly require the creation of plenty of new set pieces too, so between the time needed for that and the filming and editing process itself, it's clear that the next act of this new Fallout story is still quite a ways off. I'd say early 2026 is a pretty reasonable guess, but we may see Amazon and Bethesda push for a late 2025 release, too. After all, the show won two Emmy Awards and reached over 100 million viewers on Prime Video earlier this month.

As for the content of Season 2, it's been all but confirmed that at least part of the story will move to the Mojave Wasteland and the city of New Vegas, both of which were the setting of the beloved 2010 title Fallout: New Vegas. The show — set 15 years after New Vegas' events — will follow up on "one of the myriad canon endings" of the game, as well as Season 1's many different cliffhangers.

Something worth noting is that all of the Fallout games are available to play on Microsoft's gaming subscription service Xbox Game Pass, with the PC-only Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics exclusively available on PC Game Pass (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to every Fallout game available on both Xbox and PC). Many of them are some of the best Xbox games and best PC games I've ever played, and even the ones I don't love like Fallout 76 are still at least worth checking out.