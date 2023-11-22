My favorite way to experience the LEGO Star Wars games is super-cheap on Xbox and Switch, making it the perfect gift for families

Look, I get it: It's not easy finding the right gift for kids. You want to be the cool parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, or even older sibling, but there's just not a huge amount of great family games. That's where LEGO has come in to save the day.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is almost half off for Black Friday 2023, so long as you're buying a physical copy from Walmart. As opposed to the normal price of nearly $30 — which, I would note, is still a far cry and steep discount from the $70 price tag the game carried at launch — you can grab LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for just $15!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | was $29.83 at Walmart now $15 It's not always easy to find a game that's alright for the whole family, but that's what makes LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga so great. Anyone in the family can have fun going through the events of the big nine Star Wars films, starting with The Phantom Menace. Collect characters, solve simple puzzles, and build bricks!

✅Perfect for: Anyone that wants a family-friendly co-op experience that follows along the events of the nine mainline Star Wars films with some slapstick humor.

❌Avoid it if: You're not into LEGO games, or you have an Xbox Series S.

💰Price check: $23.40 at Amazon

Go through the Saga together

The Chosen bricks. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

With simple gameplay and a fair bit of humorous twists on what would normally be serious fare, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a lot of fun, combining the joy of building things in LEGO's timeless aesthetic with the epic adventures afforded by the Star Wars universe. Young kids can unlock their favorite characters to roam around with. This isn't a remaster or remake of the older LEGO Star Wars games, so you'll be playing in scenarios from the movies that have been completely redesigned.

I've had fun going back and dredging up nostalgia with this game, and while you can play by yourself, co-op with a friend or family member is going to be more rewarding for everyone. It's a gorgeous game, with a surprising amount of visual detail in the scenes, and it runs especially well on Xbox Series X.

In our review of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, editor Rebecca Spear wrote that "The silly LEGO logic subverted my expectations and allowed me to view these classic stories in a whole new light while making me laugh every few minutes. This humor was especially well done in the original and prequel trilogies."

