My personal game of the year, and the most obvious snub from the Game Awards is 43% off for Black Friday

If you're one of the few who hasn't picked up Hogwarts Legacy yet, now is the perfect time. As of October, it was the best-selling game of the year, and it was, by far, the most obvious and blatant snub from the nominations from the Game Awards. The Xbox Series X|S version is $40 at Walmart digitally or $40 at Best Buy physically if you prefer to have a copy of it on the shelf.

A nostalgia filled ride through a new Hogwarts story

In Hogwarts Legacy, you get to battle against trolls, dark wizards, and goblins set on destroying wizardkind. (Image credit: WB Games)

The Game Awards recently announced the nominees for this year, and Hogwarts Legacy, though being a highly rated and the best-selling game of the year through October, wasn't nominated for a single category. Don't let this fool you, though, the game is one of the best to come out in years, especially for fans of Harry Potter. The digital Xbox version is $40 at Walmart right now.

We have extensive coverage on Hogwarts Legacy to check out if you want to research a bit more before you purchase. Check out our Hogwarts Legacy review, or our Hogwarts Legacy walkthrough. We gave the game a 4.5 out of 5 stars, and it really is a must-play game, even if you're not a huge fan of Harry Potter.

As of October, Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game of the year. It has likely been supplanted by Xbox's new release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, however, it is impossible to deny the impressive sales numbers of Hogwarts Legacy outselling the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Madden NFL 24, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Diablo 4.

Take on Ranrok and save the Wizarding World. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Hogwarts Legacy has stood the test of time, still being discussed by the average gamer as being a game of the year contender, even if the Game Awards decided to snub it. The game is much more than a Harry Potter game for those who aren't fans of the franchise. It is also every bit of a Harry Potter experience and truly transports fans to the universe in a way only the video game medium can.

The team at Avalanche Software took every opportunity they could to make every location and challenge feel extraordinary, especially in moments that could easily have been mundane. Rebecca Spear | WC review

I absolutely loved my time with Hogwarts Legacy, and the opening sequence is one of my go-to game segments to show off the beauty and power of my Xbox Series X. The game truly is magical and deserves a place in our memories for what the team at Avalanche Software was able to accomplish with their first major AAA game. I, for one, hope we get a sequel and other popular IPs look at how this game took source material, stayed true to it, and still created something refreshing and new while not losing sight of what made it special in the first place.

If I haven't convinced you yet to pick up a copy, then maybe this game isn't for you, but I know a ton of my cousins and nieces and nephews have all been dying to play this game. If you want to be voted the best dad/mom or aunt/uncle this holiday, take a look at the amazing deals on an Xbox Series X|S right now and grab them a copy of Hogwarts Legacy and you can be sure nobody will dare challenge your gift giving skills again.