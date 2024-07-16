One of my favorite games of all time is ridiculously cheap right now, and it's a blast on Steam Deck, too

I'm a sucker for Marvel, and I'm a sucker for great open-world games, and the two collided in spectacular fashion with Sony's creation of Marvel's Spider-Man. Originally released on the PS4, I've played this game on that console, then again on PS5, and PC. If this incredible game has passed you by, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is just $28.59 right now at CDKeys for PC, cheaper than it's ever been on the Steam Store.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (PC) | was $59.99 now $28.59 at CDKeys An entirely original Spider-Man story created by Insomniac Games, this truly is the best Marvel game ever made. New York is sprawling and stunning, the web swinging is glorious, and if it doesn't make you shed a tear, I'll be very surprised.

✅Perfect for: Marvel and superhero fans, those who like open-world games, and great stories.

❌Avoid if: You don't have a controller, it's best played with one.

💰Price check: $59.99 at Steam

🔥 The hottest Prime Day 2024 deals 🔥

A brilliant game and great on Steam Deck

Spider-Man Remastered works great on Steam Deck, even if you have to turn the graphics down. (Image credit: Windows Central)

It's no exaggeration when I say that Marvel's Spider-Man is one of my favorite games of all time. It's hard to think of anything else I picked up, played, endured so many different emotions, and physically couldn't put down. The first day I started playing, it got to 5 a.m. before I realized what time it was!

I'm also not afraid to say that this game brought a tear to my eye at points. The writing is exceptional, the voice acting first-rate, and the graphical presentation is unbelievable. New York City is a sprawling, bustling, metropolis, just like the real thing. There's so much to see and do, easter eggs to find, collectibles to collect, bad buys to beat up.

It's also great to play on the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. I think actually it's the perfect game to play handheld. But be warned, it's too easy to just swing around for hours, because the web-swinging is that good. Sure, on the Deck you'll lose some of the gorgeous graphics, but considering this game was originally exclusive to the PS4, the fact we can now play an upgraded version in the palm of the hand is no mean feat.

I guarantee, once you've completed this, you'll immediately want to play the next one, Spider-Man Miles Morales. Then, when you complete that, you'll join me waiting impatiently for Spider-Man 2 to finally come to PC.

Is CDKeys legit? Yes, CDKeys is a perfectly legitimate place to buy genuine Steam keys from, often at significant discounts. We have a full CDKeys FAQ that can answer all your questions and add some detail on how it all works.

Amazon isn't the only place to get deals on Prime Day

While Prime Day came into existence because of Amazon, it's turned into a sort of Black Friday in summer. Other retailers will offer their own discounts to get in on the action, but it's a great time to shop. And the best part about deals elsewhere is that you don't need to sign up to Amazon Prime to take advantage.