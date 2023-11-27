Grab these last-minute Cyber Monday deals while you can on one of the best budget gaming mice

Finding the right wireless gaming mouse for PC games can be tricky. They need to be comfy to hold while in use and the buttons need to respond perfectly to ensure that gameplay experience doesn't feel stiff or laggy. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is one such gaming mouse that can fulfill this need with its lightweight design, high-grade ergonomics, and responsive controls.

However, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste's enticing features come with a hefty retail price of $79.99. But don't fret, Cyber Monday is here to save your budget with a chunky 38% discount at multiple retailers, cutting the MSRP down from $79.99 to $49.99.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste (Wireless) | from $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Need a lightweight mouse with responsive controls? Then grab the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse post-haste. This mouse features robust ergonomics, RGB lighting, 100 hours of battery life, and an app that lets you customizable the buttons' keybindings.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste (Wired) | from $49.97 now $35.83 at Amazon The wired version of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste features mostly the same features as its wireless counterpart. The only major difference, aside from being wired, is that the wired version has slightly lower click latency and is cheaper than the wireless version.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a lightweight wireless gaming mouse with strong performance specs at an affordable price. ❌Avoid it if: You need a specialized gaming mouse with multiple side buttons attached to help you play specific genres like MMORPGs or First-Person Shooters. 💰Price check: $49.99 at Best Buy (Wireless) 🔍Our experience: HyperX Pulsefire Haste review: A lightweight mouse with a lightweight price (Wired version)

Why you should buy the HyperX Pulsefire Haste.

Do not waste this opportunity to grab one of the best, lightweight PC gaming mice for a cheaper price (Image credit: Windows Central)

While the HyperX Pulsefire Haste may not possess the design and performance improvements of its successor (check out our HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 review to see why), it is still a solid product for any PC gamer, and it has cheaper MSRP by comparison ($79.99 for Haste and $89.99 for Haste 2 respectively).

It's very comfy to hold and use thanks to its smooth build and lightweight design, which also allows players to perform fast-turning maneuvers when playing first-person shooters. It's also got honeycomb-shaped holes to allow air to pass through in order to prevent sweat from building in your hand and seeping into the mouse.

Performance-wise, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse has incredibly responsive and accurate controls thanks to having 16000 DPI and a Polling Rate of 1000Hz. In addition, its six buttons can have their functions configured by HyperX's NGENUITY app, allowing you to customize the mouse to your personal liking.

On top of that, HyperX Pulsefire Haste has 100 hours of battery. This means you have don't to worry about the mouse suddenly losing power in the middle of hour-long sessions playing the best PC games.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is available for purchase at multiple storefronts for an MSRP of $79.99. However, it is being sold for a 38% Cyber Monday discount at Amazon and Best Buy, reducing it from $79.99 to $49.99. With such a lofty discount on offer, it would be unwise not to take advantage of it.

So, if you're on the hunt for an affordable wireless gaming mouse that's on par with some of the best PC gaming mice on the market, then make haste for this Cyber Monday deal before it is gone.