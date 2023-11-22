I like my gaming monitors like I like my men, simple, cheap and great pixel clarity... huh? Anyway, this monitor nails it

Black Friday sales are full of gaming accessories and monitors to choose from, and while it's tempting to be swayed by the lure of the ultra-wide 4K bad boys, I'm really just a simple girl and prefer a small flat monitor that doesn't take up half of my small desk, and it needs to be from a brand I trust. Right now, this LG Ultragear 32 inch fits the bill and it's a whopping $120 off at Best Buy.



The LG 32GK650F-B is a 32-inch monitor with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. It uses VA technology, which is popular with gamers and produces deep, uniform blacks. It also supports FreeSync variable refresh rate (VRR) and is compatible with Nvidia GPUs. It's a simple, pixel-perfect monitor that delivers the best value at this price.

Why choose this gaming monitor when there are so many others available right now?

(Image credit: Best Buy)

Quite simply, the LG monitor is affordable and performs well when gaming, I don't need to spend hundreds upon hundreds of dollars on a screen to enjoy my games, I just want it to work and look good — but still have those all-important features every gamer needs. The 32-inch display maintains a generous width without overwhelming your desk, unless, of course, you're aiming for that battle station aesthetic – in which case, more power to you. In fact, there's also a great deal on the Alienware flagship OLED curved monitor right now if that's your vibe.

Featuring a nearly bezel-less design on three sides, it maximizes screen real estate, complemented by stylish red accents for an extra touch of flair. Technical specifications boast a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a speedy 165Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 1ms response time. These figures are particularly appealing for gamers, ensuring a seamless experience even in high-action games like shooters and hack-and-slash adventures. The use of LG's Nano IPS panel enhances colors without compromising response time. The monitor comes equipped with AMD's FreeSync Premium, effectively reducing screen tearing for AMD graphics card users, and it's G-Sync compatible for those with Nvidia graphics cards from the last two generations. Connectivity options at the rear include two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort 1.4, with the added convenience of a 100mm x 100mm VESA mount for alternative mounting solutions.

Despite its minimalist design, LG has integrated numerous functions here to make this a super versatile display. The stand offers full height adjustment, tilt, swivel, and even pivot options, allowing users to use the monitor in portrait orientation if desired.





